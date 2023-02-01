Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Daughter Gia Gets Immigration Law Job Following Father’s Deportation!

Move over, Kim Kardashian, there’s a new prospective lawyer in town.

We’re all aware the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, spent some time behind bars after being convicted on several fraud charges… As a refresher, following Joe’s 41-month prison sentence, he was transferred to an ICE detention center for seven months in 2019, before being deported to Italy, despite him being raised in the United States since he was just one-year-old!

Well, it now looks like the reality couple’s eldest daughter is looking to fight the very system that took her father away!

In an Instagram video shared last Tuesday, the college senior revealed her post-graduation plans:

“I’m in my final year at Rutgers University, and after I graduate, I am pursuing my dream of going to law school.”

While the 22-year-old hasn’t officially begun her pursuit of postgraduate education, she’s apparently already been hired by immigration attorney, Kathleen Martinez! The legal practitioner teased in a TikTok Tuesday:

“You’re never going to guess who I just hired. The next generation. Get ready to welcome Gia Giudice to our team!”

So cool! It’s not exactly clear what her role will be, but what a great opportunity, nonetheless! The ambitious young woman previously confirmed in a 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her desire to study law comes from her parent’s legal issues:

“Their whole experience influenced me, honestly, for the better. I just want to help families and be able to be there for families and help children, honestly, especially.”

As of now, Joe is currently working for a construction company in the Bahamas. What do you think of the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

