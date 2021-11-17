Teresa Giudice Gets TMI About Bad Sex With Ex-Husband Joe After Prison!

Apparently, things were quite cold between Teresa and Joe Giudice’s sheets when they returned home from their respective prison bids.

During an episode of the Peacock spinoff series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the 49-year-old reality star revealed to her co-star Cynthia Bailey that she couldn’t keep the romance alive with Joe, especially in the bedroom, when they were both out of lock-up. It was so bad that Teresa even admitted she “felt nothing” for her ex-husband at the time, sharing:

“When he got out, I was like, ‘This is my true test. What will I feel?’ And I didn’t feel anything. I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but without clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth.”

Oof…

While she said she never thought their marriage would end in a divorce, it became clear to the reality star that very night that things were over:

“I was so disconnected.”

Teresa then added in a confessional:

“I thought we’d be together forever, but our marriage could not survive that.”

The pair separated in December 2019 after 20 years together and later finalized their divorce in September 2020. Since then, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has found love again and is now engaged to Luis Ruelas.

Here’s hoping things don’t turn sour for these two like it did for Joe and Teresa! At least they’re unlikely to both go to prison for fraud in subsequent sentences? That’s auspicious, right?

