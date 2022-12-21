Teresa Giudice's Prison Advice For Todd & Julie Chrisley!

Teresa Giudice knows of what she speaks in this instance…

Back in 2014, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud along with her then-husband Joe Giudice. The reality TV stars were sentenced to consecutive prison terms — Teresa went in first, in January 2015, and served a little under a year in jail before being released. Then Joe did his bid and was summarily deported back to his birth country of Italy, causing the couple to split up.

So when Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years following their prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion, Teresa could understand what they are going through more than most. And now, the 50-year-old star has some advice she’d like to dish out for the Chrisley Knows Best stars as they prepare for life behind bars…

On Tuesday, the New Jersey native spoke to TMZ about tips she’d give to Todd and Julie. As Perezcious readers will recall, Todd and Julie are facing 12 and seven years, respectively, in federal prison after this summer’s convictions and last month’s shocking sentencing decrees.

So, the Bravo-lebrity offered advice on getting through those long prison sentences. She told the news outlet there’s one thing the Chrisleys must do more than anything else while in the slammer:

“Stand strong. Standing strong for their family and manifest, while being in prison, what they want when they come out and just to be strong for their children.”

Of course, back in 2017, Teresa wrote a book called Standing Strong. Yeah, she really knows how to promote herself and her ventures while talking about other famous folks! LOLz!

Still, the RHONJ legend offered others insights into the importance of maintaining family connections while locked away:

“It’s gonna be very hard, but they have to make the best of it and they have to stand strong for their family and stay connected to their children and make it work.”

Of course, Teresa was handed a 15-month sentence, which turned into about ten months served behind bars. Todd is facing more than a DECADE in prison. And Julie’s seven-year bid is no laughing matter, either. These sentences are a LOT longer than what the RHONJ star went through.

Still, prison is prison! Being locked away for any amount of time is tough. Teresa told the outlet how important it was for her to stay fit and keep busy during her almost-year-long life inside.

She also revealed how critical it was for her to regularly see her daughters while locked away:

“The thing is, my children were young. Based on their schedules at least go once a month. Always keep connected, keep the family connected, stand strong together.”

Now, nearly a decade later, Teresa appears to have come out the other side of that controversy doing relatively well for herself again. But will Todd and Julie do the same? BTW, you can hear more of Teresa’s advice to the Chrisleys HERE.

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers? Share your take on these tense times down in the comments (below)…

