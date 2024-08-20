Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Mary Cosby & Meredith Marks Get Into CRAZY Screaming Match In Intense New RHOSLC Trailer Luis Ruelas Wants Wife Teresa Giudice's Daughters To Wear Skimpy Thongs & Short Skirts -- And Fans Are Calling Him Out For Being An 'Ultimate CREEP'! Serena Williams Pulls The Diva Card! Simone Biles Is Bullying? Jennifer Lopez Pushes Ben Affleck Away! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Justin Timberlake Vs The Police! Housewives Drama! Family Scare For Angelina Jolie! Olympics And MORE! | Perez Hilton Whoa! Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Is Getting A Reboot -- Who's Getting The Ax?! Has Bethenny Frankel Moved On After Her Messy Split With Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon? THIS Seems Like Sure Evidence! When It Rains It Pours -- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Just Got Hit With A Tax Lien! Brandi Glanville Blames Bravo For Awful Facial Swelling -- But Fans Are NOT Buying It! Teresa Giudice Warns Of 'Absolutely Disgusting' Social Media Hate Before RHONJ Finale -- Is She Trying To Get Ahead Of Something?? Fashion Roadkill! Kathy Hilton Stood IN THE MIDDLE Of The Runway During RHOBH Co-Star Sutton Stracke’s Fashion Show! How Kyle Richards REALLY Felt Seeing Pics Of Mauricio Umansky With Younger Woman -- Kathy Hilton Spills! Kim Zolciak Gets Cryptic About Things 'Going On Behind The Scenes' In Her Divorce & Discusses Getting Flirty With Chet Hanks!

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Is THE Queen Villain In Tense House of Villains Trailer! WATCH!

Teresa Giudice Is The Queen Villain In Tense House of Villains Trailer

The new House of Villains trailer is here, and Teresa Giudice is not messing around!

On Tuesday, E! Entertainment dropped the season 2 trailer for the popular reality competition series — and Teresa is bringing the HEAT! At one point in the trailer, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star WENT OFF on co-star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, telling her to “kiss my ass”! And she pulls a Mariah Carey on someone, too!

Oh, s**t!

Related: OMG! This NSFW Video Andy Cohen Sent To Brandi Glanville Is WIIIIIIILD!

It’s clear the Bravo personality isn’t playing around on this show! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The show returns on October 9. Other cast members include The Challenge‘s Wes Bergmann, Big Brother‘s Jessie Godderz, Survivor‘s Richard Hatch, The Bachelor‘s Victoria Larson, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Lima, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Kandy Muse, Bad Girls Club‘s Camilla Poindexter, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Safaree. Plus, Tori Spelling, Jax Taylor, and more will make guest appearances.

Will YOU be watching?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via E! Entertainment/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 20, 2024 15:12pm PDT

Share This