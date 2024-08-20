Teresa Giudice Is THE Queen Villain In Tense House of Villains Trailer! WATCH!

The new House of Villains trailer is here, and Teresa Giudice is not messing around!

On Tuesday, E! Entertainment dropped the season 2 trailer for the popular reality competition series — and Teresa is bringing the HEAT! At one point in the trailer, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star WENT OFF on co-star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, telling her to “kiss my ass”! And she pulls a Mariah Carey on someone, too!

Oh, s**t!

Related: OMG! This NSFW Video Andy Cohen Sent To Brandi Glanville Is WIIIIIIILD!

It’s clear the Bravo personality isn’t playing around on this show! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The show returns on October 9. Other cast members include The Challenge‘s Wes Bergmann, Big Brother‘s Jessie Godderz, Survivor‘s Richard Hatch, The Bachelor‘s Victoria Larson, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Lima, RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Kandy Muse, Bad Girls Club‘s Camilla Poindexter, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Safaree. Plus, Tori Spelling, Jax Taylor, and more will make guest appearances.

Will YOU be watching?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via E! Entertainment/YouTube]