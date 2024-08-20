OMG! This NSFW Video Andy Cohen Sent To Brandi Glanville Is WIIIIIIILD!

Is this why Andy Cohen was “waiting” to be canceled?!

Earlier this year, Brandi Glanville accused the Bravo executive producer of sending her a video in 2022 in which he drunkenly “boasted” about wanting to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of her. That other “Bravo star” was Below Deck’s Kate Chastain. Andy also allegedly invited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to watch them hook up via FaceTime. Brandi slammed his actions as an “extraordinary abuse of power” in a letter to the network and NBCUniversal at the time. In response, the Watch What Happens Live host insisted he and Kate were “very clearly joking to Brandi” in the video, adding:

“It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

However, Brandi and her attorneys weren’t satisfied with the “fake apology” from Andy. Her lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, even called for him to be “fired” over the sexual harassment claims afterward! That did not happen, though. Bravo later announced that he was cleared of all misconduct allegations brought against him by Brandi and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney following “an outside investigation.”

Throughout the ordeal, the video in question was never shown to the public… until now! The footage was released by The US Sun on Tuesday, and it is not a good look for Andy! In a video message sent to Brandi by Andy, he is seen asking the television personality to watch him and Kate have sex together. The former chief stew begins by saying:

“Hey bitch!”

Andy then chimes in to tell Brandi:

“Brandi, we have something to tell you. We are f**king tonight, and we’re gonna talk about you the whole time.”

When Kate mentions that it is “essentially a threesome,” that’s when the executive producer shockingly invited the RHUGT star to watch them:

“So it’s kind of like a threesome. Actually, if you’re around in like 90 minutes or two hours, do you wanna watch us on Facetime?”

Turning toward Kate, he asked:

“Would you be cool with that?”

Her response? The Traitors alum was down for it, telling Brandi to make sure she has “strong WiFi.” Concluding the video, Andy said while raising his glass to the camera:

“Love you, Brandi!”

Whoa. Even if all of this was a joke as Andy claimed, this is not something a boss should say to one of his employees — ever. So inappropriate! At the time, Brandi responded with something super explicit, though she stressed to the outlet that she felt she needed to “match Andy’s energy” to keep her job. She replied:

“Oh my god my two favorite people!!!! I love that c**t Trust me you’re going to want me there if you’re having sex I have a magic p***y.”

Hmm. To which Andy wrote back:

“So I’ve heard.”

Yikes… You can see the video HERE. Speaking with The US Sun, Brandi noted that the NSFW video was not the “first explicit text message or email” she received from Andy, “but it’s the worst one.” She recalled that he sent her the clip in June 2022 while they were both at different work events and it left her feeling “mortified and embarrassed” at the time:

“Andy was at a work event in the South of France with Kate, it was a Bravo upfront kind of thing, and I was doing press for the Ultimate Girls Trip in LA. I was in a work environment. I had a hairstylist doing my hair, and when I opened the text, I tried to shut it. I was so mortified and embarrassed, like, does this guy think I’d f**k my boss to get a job? Because that’s what it sounded like. Like, he’s gonna think about me having sex, while he’s having sex with someone else. Does this guy think that I sleep around to get jobs? That’s how I felt, and it’s just taken a toll. The whole thing has been horrible.”

While the 51-year-old reality star recognized the radio host “did not look sober,” she feels his actions went way too far as, at the end of the day, he is her “boss,” not her friend:

“Andy’s my boss. That’s it. He makes everyone feel like, ‘Oh, I’m friends with all the Housewives.’ I’ve never hung out with him, ever, not once socially, I would go to Watch What Happens Live, and I would go home. We never had a drink, we never had anything. But he creates these illusions of friendship. He’ll text you to make you feel like you’re special, or that he’s available to you, but we did not have a friendship, not one second. Andy and I are not friends, we’ve never hung out, we’ve never gotten a drink, we don’t have mutual friends. I am an employee. And I don’t know how he treats other Housewives, but I think he treats me like s**t compared to them, actually.”

What’s more, she feels because of her “more desperate money situation” that Andy believed he could “do and say whatever he want[ed]” to her and “preys” on those in the Bravo world who are not wealthy:

“He likes to prey on people. I say prey, because the more desperate you are for money in a check, the more he mistreats you and gets you to do and say things that he would never probably say to any other Housewives. This is my boss, like, this has been my job for 13 years, so I treat it like that – a job. He’s in charge of whether I can put food on the table or not, and people think I’m rich. I am not rich. Other Housewives are rich. I literally live check to check.”

Ultimately, Brandi wishes she “never allowed him to talk to me that way”:

“I mean, I don’t, I don’t know if you can see me, but my health is messed up. I am in therapy, to this point like I have been looking back at all of our other texts and being disgusted with myself for entertaining them and not telling him to f*** off, but I just wasn’t in a position where I could. You have to play well, he’s your boss. You have to act like it’s fine, it’s a joke, it’s great! Like he’s gracing you with this video, like it’s a gift.”

At this time, neither Andy nor Bravo has reacted to the video leak. What are your thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

