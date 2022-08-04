Listen To This: Really Need It!

One of the things things we love most about the music industry now is the embracing of different cultures and sounds.
There are even non-English songs being played on the radio here and doing well!
Tesher‘s Jalebi Baby combines traditional Indian music with a global sound, hip hop and some pop – courtesy of Jason Derulo on this remix.
This feels like such a celebration!
Total wedding reception crowd pleaser!
Check it out above!
Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tesher!
