Listen To This: Really Need It!

One of the things things we love most about the music industry now is the embracing of different cultures and sounds.

There are even non-English songs being played on the radio here and doing well!

Tesher‘s Jalebi Baby combines traditional Indian music with a global sound, hip hop and some pop – courtesy of Jason Derulo on this remix.

This feels like such a celebration!

Total wedding reception crowd pleaser!

Check it out above!

