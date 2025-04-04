Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gayle King Uses INSANE Gay Slur While Quoting Joke During Live TV Interview! Texas Teen Confessed To Stabbing High School Track Star, Then Asked If He Could Claim Self-Defense! Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says This Wholesome Married Pop Star Totally 'Eye-F**ked' Her! Russell Brand Denies Rape Accusation -- Admits To Being Drug & Sex Addict But 'Never' A Rapist He Didn't Know His Girlfriend Was Pregnant -- Then He Found A Baby In The Trash, Says Sheriff Teacher Accused Of Sleeping With 15-Year-Old Student Says She's Being Targeted Because Of Her Good Looks! Russell Brand Charged With Sexual Assault & Rape After Years Long Investigation -- Details Kanye West Jokes About Joining Kim Kardashian & Ray J For Threesome In ‘Part 2’ Of Infamous Tape! Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused Of Knowingly Hooking Up With 5 Trafficked Women Justin Baldoni Uses Ryan Reynolds Own Words Against Him In Heated Response To Motion To Dismiss! Mom Said Toddler Was Killed After Dad Ran Boy Over With Car -- But It Turns Out The Truth Was Even Worse Kanye West Confirms Wife Bianca Censori DID Leave After Trying To Get Him ‘Committed’ For Insane Social Media Posts 

True Crime

Texas Teen Confessed To Stabbing High School Track Star, Then Asked If He Could Claim Self-Defense!

Texas Teen Confessed To Stabbing High School Track Star, Then Asked If He Could Claim Self-Defense: Cops

The teenager accused of killing a high school track star allegedly admitted his involvement in the murder to arresting officers and then asked whether he could claim self-defense.

As you may recall, earlier this week, we reported on the tragic death of a star Texas high school athlete named Austin Metcalf (pictured above right). According to police, on Wednesday morning, the 17-year-old was stabbed to death by a fellow high school student after the two of them reportedly got into an altercation during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in the city of Frisco. Now, via the case’s probable cause affidavit, we are learning more about the moments leading up to the murder.

Related: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped & Brutally Murdered — Father Arrested

According to People on Friday morning, the affidavit reports that 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony (pictured above left, in his mugshot) was standing under a tent reserved for members of Metcalf’s high school track team. Eyewitnesses told cops that Metcalf walked up to Anthony and asked him to move out of the tent so the late teen’s team could use the space.

At that point, witnesses claimed Anthony reached into his bag before ominously saying this to Austin:

“Touch me and see what happens.”

In response, Metcalf reportedly touched Anthony. At that point, Anthony then allegedly told Metcalf to punch him and see what happens. Austin didn’t punch Karmelo, witnesses said, but he did try to physically move Anthony out of the tent, the affidavit states.

It was then that witnesses claimed Anthony pulled a knife out of his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest. Metcalf fell, and Anthony ran off. Coaches who had been in the stadium for the track meet at the time rushed in and attempted to perform CPR and other life-saving measures on Metcalf, but failed.

Tthe entire altercation lasted only 30 seconds.

What. The. F**k.

Per the probable cause affidavit, multiple eyewitnesses independently corroborated that sequence of events in separate conversations with police officers after the killing. They aren’t the only ones who appear to have corroborated it, either. Also according to the affidavit, when responding officers came across Anthony elsewhere in the stadium and ordered him to put his hands up, he allegedly shouted:

“I was protecting myself.”

Anthony complied with the officer’s instructions and was then placed in handcuffs. But as he was led off the field to a police car to be transported to jail for processing, he said something so chilling. When one officer referred to Anthony as the “alleged suspect” to another officer on scene, the teenager replied:

“I’m not alleged, I did it.”

Whoa…

Then, as he was being led to a squad car, Anthony allegedly added this statement, which would seem to be in direct contradiction with everything those multiple witnesses reported:

“He put his hands on me. I told him not to.”

And then, to top it all off, the accused teenager tried another tactic moments later. The arrest affidavit written by the responding officer states:

“While walking to my patrol vehicle Anthony made another spontaneous statement and asked if what happened could be considered self-defense.”

From there, Anthony was whisked away to Frisco Jail, where he remains in custody now on the murder rap. Per People, a judge has since set the teenager’s bail at $1 million.

Here is more of the latest on this horrific story from Friday morning (below):

 

[Image via Frisco Police Department & Austin Metcalf/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 04, 2025 14:20pm PDT

Share This