Texas Teen Says She Had To Abandon Newborn Baby In Dumpster Or Boyfriend Would 'Break Up With Her'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It pains us to even write these words… An 18-year-old has been arrested after giving birth and IMMEDIATELY throwing the infant into a dumpster.

In court documents obtained by multiple sources, Houston teen Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam allegedly gave birth to her baby “on the ground” behind the local food truck she works at. But instead of embracing the newborn, she “put the child, placenta, & umbilical cord into a trash bag, took the trash bag to a dumpster, & left the child in the dumpster tied inside the trash bag” at a random apartment complex, according to a District Court for Harris County Judge.

How horrific…

Fortunately, a passerby discovered the newborn after hearing it crying and called 911. Below, you can see footage of the Houston Fire Department rescuing the child from the trash pile:

The newborn was transported to the Texas Children’s Hospital and miraculously survived! The child was ultimately placed in the custody of CPS.

Related: Iowa Parents Arrested After 4-Year-Old Escapes ‘Makeshift Cage’ — Leads Cops To Much More!

Later in the week, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to connect the abandoned infant to the food truck and Everilda. The incident was reportedly captured in surveillance footage.

The 18-year-old then provided a chilling reason for dumping her baby. Everilda claimed she “had no other choice because she didn’t want her boyfriend to break up with her” according to the arrest affidavit.

What the actual F**K!!!!

On Friday, Everilda stood before the Harris County Judge Veronica M. Nelson, said it was “pure luck that the child was found and received care,” according to KHOU 11. The teen was charged with the felony offense of abandoning a child, and was hit with a protective order preventing her from coming within 200 feet of the child. Judge Nelson added:

“Given the fact that it’s the middle of summer in Houston, Texas, and the temperature at the time noting the danger to the child; under those circumstances, I’m going to set the bail in this case at $90,000.”

However, Everilda’s bond was upped to $200,000 on Monday, according to ABC 13 as she is reportedly considered a flight risk. The Houston Chronicle also revealed she was previously arrested in 2023 and has an undisclosed mental disability. More details (below):

There are SO many people in this would who would treasure that baby with everything. We hope it finds a loving and safe home.

What are your reactions to this horrific story? Let us know in the comments.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Image via Harris County Sheriff’s Office]