Texas Teen Allegedly Killed His Parents & Siblings -- Then Said He Did it Because They Were 'Cannibals'

On Tuesday, the small, northeast Texas community of Nash was scarred forever when an 18-year-old boy did the unthinkable. Cesar Olalde lived at home along with his family: his parents Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, his sister Lisbet and their little brother, Oliver — who was just 5 years old.

When Lisbet never showed up for work, a concerned coworker decided to go to her home and see what was going on. Nothing could prepare him for what he’d find…

Related: Texas Man Fatally Shot His Girlfriend Lot For Getting An Abortion

Upon getting to the home, knocked but no answer. This was apparently so out of character for the family, he decided to force his way into the home. Once inside, according to KSLA, he was met face-to-face with the barrel of a gun — held by Lisbet’s big brother Cesar. It’s unclear how, but the coworker got away alive — and soon after police received reports that a man was believed to have harmed his family and was threatening to kill himself.

When law enforcement arrived there was a standoff with the armed teen. Cesar had barricaded himself in the home, threatening more violence. Thankfully, with some tough negotiation the officers were able to take him into custody. Upon entering the home, though, they were met with a horrifying sight: blood splatters all over the place and empty bullet casings on the floor. It was too late to save anyone else…

In an affidavit obtained by Fox 23, it states police found four bodies inside the home — those of Cesar’s parents and siblings:

“It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and drug to the bathroom.”

After the bodies were discovered and Cesar was arrested, the coworker who originally showed up to the home allegedly told police what the young man had told him:

“He had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him.”

So chilling…

The 18-year-old was charged with capital murder of multiple persons. He was booked into Texarkana Bi-State Jail with a bond of $10 MILLION, multiple outlets report. According to KSLA, he’s being represented by public defender Jeff Harrelson. It’s unclear at this time how he got the idea of cannibalism in his head or if he was on anything.

The case is still ongoing and police urge anyone with information to call (903)-838-0822 as they try to figure out why this happened. In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been set up to cover final expenses for the victims, with surviving sister Diana Olalde writing:

“My whole family my father who was a hard working man, my mother who was a caring and loving person, my sister who was full of life, happiness, and dreams, and my little brother who was an amazing, funny, and cheerful kid passed in a tragic turn events that even in my worst nightmare I couldn’t have dreamed.”

So heartbreaking. If you’d like to make a donation to the family, you can click HERE.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this case continues to develop. May the victims rest in peace.

[Image via KSLA News 12/YouTube/Bowie County Sheriff’s Office]