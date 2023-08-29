!!! Bachelorette Alum Josh Seiter Is Alive! Death Announcement Was A Hoax?!

Josh Seiter is alive?!?! That’s GREAT news, obviously. But what is going on??

As Perezcious readers will recall, on Monday, we reported on the former Bachelorette contestant’s death at just 36 years old. The ex-reality star’s verified Instagram account posted a message claiming he had passed away unexpectedly. The entire reality TV world mourned. But that’s NOT what happened, as we’re learning now.

Related: Toddlers Among Four Family Members Dead In Gruesome Suspected Murder-Suicide

Late Tuesday morning, Seiter returned to IG with a new selfie video. In it, he confirmed that he is very much not dead. He also claimed his account was “hacked for the last 24 hours”:

“Hey guys, as you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked for the last 24 hours, and I had been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I’ve gone through with depression and suicide attempts. I am sorry for the pain they caused when they made that post.”

Then, Seiter — who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette — apologized for “the confusion” surrounding the apparent hacking and death hoax, explaining:

“I just got back into my account. I am going to try to do all I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this, but again, I apologize for all the confusion, and I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys.”

Whoa…

You can see proof of Josh being very much alive (below):

WTF??

Hacked?? And death-hoaxed?! If this sounds familiar to readers, it should. This is EXACTLY what happened to young viral rapper Lil Tay a couple weeks back. We got a sad announcement of her passing at just 14 years old on her own IG feed. Then just a day later she came forward to prove she was alive. It turned out her account had been hacked as well. Many wondered if she or her brother were the culprit, using the prank as a way of getting her name back in the spotlight. That doesn’t make any sense when it comes to Josh, right?

Now we have to wonder — is this a new “thing”? Someone thinks they’re funny by doing this to people? Hacking their accounts for more convincing death hoaxes?? Who would think this kind of thing is funny? Ick.

Well, we’re happy Josh is alive and well! Can’t complain about that news!

[Image via Josh Seiter/Instagram]