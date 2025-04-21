The Last Of Us Just Had Its Red Wedding Moment! Why Fans Are FREAKING OUT!

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

Those who played The Last Of Us video games were bracing for this moment. For those who were never spoiled, Sunday night’s episode Through The Valley was a gut punch like few others in TV history.

Joel, played by the beloved Pedro Pascal, was tortured and brutally murdered — right in front of the eyes of his adopted daughter Ellie. If you didn’t watch (omg what are you doing here??), Joel saved a young woman named Abby from a horde of infected. Unfortunately, she was actually in the area specifically hunting him down… and saving her led him right into the wolves’ den.

Gamers didn’t even know why this happened as Abby’s identity was held back as a twist for later in the game. But TV viewers don’t have to wonder why for hours. Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) was getting revenge on Joel for killing her father — the Firefly doctor who was trying to make a vaccine.

So when she and her crew from Salt Lake caught him, she blew off his kneecap with a shotgun and beat him senseless with a golf club. And when that broke, she switched to punching him with her bare hands. That’s when Ellie (Bella Ramsey) walked in just in time to beg Abby not to stab the broken golf club into Joel’s neck.

It was a huge shock for fans. Even gamers were heartbroken all over again…

See some of the most devastated reactions (below):

“WHO’S DECISION WAS IT FOR JOEL MILLER TO DIE ON EASTER SUNDAY???? HUH?????? #TheLastOfUs” “It’s all okay bc he’s gonna wake up right? He’s gonna recover and everything will be fine. Joel and Ellie forever right? #TheLastOfUs” “#TheLastOfUs game players knew this WHOLE TIME that Joel was gonna die and you didn’t warn me?!?” “Everyone experiencing THAT moment on #TheLastOfUs for the first time…welcome to the trauma.” “this is actually 10x worse than i thought it would be #TheLastOfUs” “ellie crawling to joel’s body and cuddling up next to it.. that was way worse than the game #TheLastOfUs” “ellie hugging joel’s body just ruined my entire week, month, and year #TheLastOfUs” “I feel empty. Sad. Joel’s death is even worse than in the game, you can feel the torture he went through. And Ellie’s pain, damn it. :smiling_face_with_tear: #TheLastOfUs” “Joel reacting to Ellie’s voice… Joel trying to get up for Ellie… Ellie crawling to Joel’s body… Ellie looking back at Joel’s body being dragged by the horse…. they lost too much time, and that’s the last memory they have of the other– #TheLastOfUs”

My mom just watched the latest episode of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/SxtJDqR5Ou — JT (@cowboyJayT) April 21, 2025

Me watching Joel die even though I played the game #TheLastOfUspic.twitter.com/8c7Q7ddijC — kira ???? (@shivmcavoy) April 21, 2025

seeing joel’s body in that bag at the end of the episode pic.twitter.com/szcZ3rxiz3 — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) April 21, 2025

THE WAY YOU CAN ACTUALLY SEE JOEL TRY TO LIFT HIS BODY UP OFF THE GROUND…..FOR HER. EVEN IN THE END. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/DIkBXSdWM9 — ‏ًًً (@kiescleo) April 21, 2025

the fact that Joel saw another kid in danger and didn’t doubt in saving her…. dooming himself #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/7pEbncerfd — Sofía (@starkcanarie) April 21, 2025

me laying in bed tomorrow morning before dragging myself to work all while mourning the loss of joel miller #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/rqsRUGdpLU — alyssa ❀ (@djarinspascal) April 21, 2025

We can tell you Pedro stans out there, this is NOT the last you’ll see of him. In the game, there are lots of flashbacks with Joel, and that’s already been confirmed to happen on the show, too. So at least there’s that??

