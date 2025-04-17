Got A Tip?

Sydney Sweeney Had To Wear A Wedding Dress On Euphoria -- Just Weeks After Ending Engagement

Sydney Sweeney may have decided to call off her real life wedding… But she still has to walk down the aisle on TV.

The 27-year-old has been through a LOT in her love life recently. From postponing her wedding with Jonathan Davino, to later outright calling off their engagement and ending their relationship… And then reuniting with rumored beau Glen Powell! The girl hasn’t had a second to breathe! But don’t think for one second that her role in the new season of Euphoria will cut her any slack!

In fan-captured footage circulating around social media, the Immaculate star is seen seemingly filming scenes for season 3 of the HBO drama, but not just in any old garb… She’s in a full on wedding dress!

Uhhhh, YIKES! That HAS to sting a little bit considering how her own engagement all just unraveled…

In the video, she’s in character as Cassie Howard wearing a long veil and a strapless white gown as she walks down a flower petal-lined aisle. Spoiler alert, but the white carpet on the aisle features the initials, “C” and “N” — likely meaning her character marries Jacob Elordi’s character Nate Jacobs. See HERE.

What sucky timing is that… Poor Sydney! We hope it wasn’t too hard on her filming that scene!

Are you excited for Euphoria season 3, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via HBO/Max & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 17, 2025 11:30am PDT

