OMG! The New Little Mermaid Reportedly Contains A Dig At Princess Catherine!

Who would’ve thought Disney would be commenting on the feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Catherine?? Nonetheless publicly taking sides!?

On Wednesday, Page Six heard from a film reviewer who had the chance to watch the Mouse House’s highly-anticipated new version of The Little Mermaid before it is released later this month — and they discovered it contains several royal connections!

For starters, by casting the first-ever Black portrayer of Ariel (played by Halle Bailey), there are a lot of similarities to Meghan and Prince Harry‘s love story. Forgetting the fact the musical centers on a mermaid, the premise is pretty close: a Black woman, totally out of her element, falls in love with a white prince. Sound familiar?

Well, that’s not all. There’s an even more specific dig at Kate Middleton! The insider dished:

“Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric. She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name. His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’”

OMG!!

Those names cannot be a coincidence!

Diana is obviously Harry’s mother’s name, Princess Diana. And, of course, Catherine is Kate’s full name! Why else would the filmmakers choose these names and Ariel’s harsh reaction to the latter if they weren’t trying to add a little royal easter egg? The source felt similarly, saying:

“Disney would be disingenuous to imply those name choices were coincidental.”

It’s also worth pointing out that the Suits alum has compared herself to the mermaid, too. Back in 2021 when she and her husband sat down with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex recalled rewatching the classic film, expressing:

“I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage, and The Little Mermaid came on. And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m here all the time. I might as well watch this.’ And I went, ‘Oh, my god, she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice.’”

She’ll be pleased to know Ariel is very much on her side of the feud! LOLz! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

