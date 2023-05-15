Prince William Already Planning His Own Coronation -- A Very 'Different' One From Dad...

King Charles III may have JUST been crowned, but Prince William is already looking to the future!

According to a source close to the Prince of Wales who spoke with The Sunday Times, the heir is already very busy planning all the ways he is going to make his coronation better, the confidant dished:

“[William] is really thinking, how do we make this coronation feel more relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?”

The shade, though! His father just had his big moment and he’s already plotting ways he can outshine him. LOLz!

Teasing the next coronation in the future, the insider noted:

“I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”

A spokesman then told People on Monday that William hopes his crowning ceremony will be more modern and “relevant” to the century than his father’s, noting:

“The Prince and Princess [Catherine] are keen to do things in their own way.”

While Charles did take some steps to modernize his ceremony, the biggest changes were to limit the number of attendees and remove a few portions of the service. But, all in all, it wasn’t too different than what the world expected to see. Similarly, William intends to remove at least one portion of his father’s coronation — the “homage of the people,” which was one of the main elements of the 74-year-old’s service, though it was a bit controversial. It is a time for the people at the event and watching at home to pay respect to the King and his “heirs and successors.”

But, obviously, William and Kate Middleton have (hopefully) a long way to go until they will be sitting on the throne themselves! So, what are they doing besides daydreaming about the ceremony?? According to the insiders, they are busy setting themselves apart from other royals by focusing on their public responsibilities. For one, William won’t be having an investiture as Prince of Wales, which is a formal opportunity to be recognized in his new title. His father was “crowned” by Queen Elizabeth II when he became the heir.

The couple will also be focusing their attention on fewer but more meaningful causes, including “community impact days,” which see them head to a town or city in Britain to champion a local initiative or charity. Later in the year, William will turn his attention toward one of his key central goals — homelessness and how to help people after they’ve lost their homes. The mother of three’s focus in the last few months has been to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood years.

William is also the founder of the Earthshot Prize, which awards people with new ideas to help solve the planet’s environmental problems. This year’s award ceremony will take place in Singapore in November, and, for the first time, it will include a week of events to promote the year’s prize winners and those who’ve come before them. All of this will aim to showcase the heir’s approach “to modern royalty,” a royal source explained. Sounds like he has a plan!

It’ll be interesting to see if he can win over the public’s heart after all the drama that’s gone down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If we were him, we might be considering trying to make amends before he’s the monarch himself, but that certainly doesn’t seem to be on his agenda. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

