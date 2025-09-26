Got A Tip?

The Office Stars SHOCK On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Watch!

Oscar and Meredith totally killed it on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire!!

The Office stars Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez went on the game show to play for their favorite charities — and really impressed host Jimmy Kimmel. They played all the way through the game expertly, and even made it to the final question for a MILLION BUCKS! The question was:

“The word ‘planet’ comes from an ancient Greek word that literally means what?”

The options were:

A) powerful

B) stranger

C) immortal

D) wanderer

And oh boy, it seemed to trip them up! The two actors looked super stressed as they stared at the score board, not sure what to choose. In the end, Kate ended up locking in and choosing what she guessed might be correct, selecting “wanderer” for her final guess.

At one point, Oscar even paced and anxiously grabbed his head, muttering:

“I hate this game.”

We mean, they were stressed LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

the office who wants to be a millionaire
(c) Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube
the office who wants to be a millionaire
(c) Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube
the office who wants to be a millionaire
(c) Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube
the office who wants to be a millionaire
(c) Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube

As this went down, Jimmy teased the final answer choice Kate made by saying:

“So much wandering. I could make a case for every one of these choices. And you’re laying down looking up at the sky and stranger, immortal, powerful, all reasonable choices…”

But in the end, she DID IT! The Jimmy Kimmel Live host said excitedly:

“And yet the choice you made by putting yourself in the body of an ancient Greek, perhaps even Galileo himself to… choose the correct answer.”

Amazing! Oscar went on Jimmy Kimmel Live afterward to celebrate, too! Watch for yourself (below):

WOW!

Each of their chosen charities — Planned Parenthood and the hunger-fighting Philadelphia charity Philabundance — snagged a million dollar donation from their winnings. How amazing! Acting isn’t the only thing they’re good at, clearly trivia is another strong-suit!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Office/Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube]

Sep 26, 2025 15:30pm PDT

