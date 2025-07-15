The Office Fans Freak Out As Mindy Kaling Snuggles With BJ Novak In Possible ‘Soft Launch’

Y’all, are Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak FINALLY on?! For real for real??

The Office co-stars stirred up QUITE a lot of excitement over the weekend, and all it took was one Instagram post! On Sunday, Mindy took to the social media app to drop a photo dump including her longtime friend and ex-lover B.J.!

We all know the two used to date on and off a bit while working on The Office, but their relationship has become a little less clear in more recent years. Mindy is mom to Katherine, 7, Spencer, 4, and Anne, 1… but has kept the father’s identity under wraps… Leading many to believe B.J. is the dad in question! They’ve never officially confirmed or denied it, but they DID just spend a happy day together!

In a photo dump on Sunday, Mindy included a pic with B.J. standing with the chef of eatery Meals by Genet in El Lay…

In her caption, she encouraged fans to go check the place out, before revealing what she and the comedian got up to for the rest of their Sunday together:

“After dinner, we showed The Princess Bride to Kit and Spencer for the first time (@picsschmicks rec!) and it was even better than when I saw it in 1987. I hate when people say the phrase ‘it’s a perfect movie’ but here I am saying it’s a perfect movie. Kit was obsessed with Inigo Montoya’s vengeance plot (shocking) and Spencer loved the Fire Swamp and the R.O.U.S.s. As a kid I was obsessed with @caryelwes and now I’m kind of a @mandypatinkin gal! Aging!”

Related: She Popped! Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey Welcome First Baby Together!

She even included a pic of them watching it… And here was the part that had everyone going wild… They were totally snuggled up on the couch! See (below):

OMG!!!

See her full post (below):

In the comments, fans were IMMEDIATELY sold on the possible love re-connection, writing things like:

“That last slide though” “Not me seeing the first slide then going back to the first slide to see what color pants BJ was wearing.” “She knew this is what the world needed” “Mindy to herself: how can I really support this restaurant… I know, post with BJ, then also post snuggled up with him on the couch! They’ll go crazy! Us: OMG MOM AND DAD GO OUT TO DINNER.’” “Mindy you can’t keep doing this to us!!!!”

Others joked at the pair’s reluctance to give fans any solid answers about the status of their relationship — and B.J.’s possible paternity:

“I ain’t never wanted to know somebody business so much” “When you’re 80, will you finally just tell us?” “Situationship final boss” “Honestly, I don’t ever want her to tell us if she’s with BJ. It won’t be fun anymore” “Mindy, can you just let me know if BJ is the father or not? I’m scared I’ll die without knowing this information. You can DM me, I won’t tell anyone. Thank you!” “Tell me you’re together without telling me you’re together”

Others wondered if this post was the pair’s official “soft launch”:

“One hell of a soft launch” “Is this the soft launch of @mindykaling and @bjnovak?”

Does this mean B.J.’s relationship with younger TikTok star Delaney Rowe is over?? It would be weird if they were still together, and he was just snuggling up to another woman, watching a movie that came out before she was born. Right?

What are YOUR thoughts??

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]