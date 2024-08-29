The “Truth” About Blake Lively! There’s much more to the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni story! Related Posts It Ends With Us Insiders Spill! 'Everyone Knew' Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni 'Didn't Like Each Other' -- & Why Blake Almost QUIT! Blake Lively’s Brother-In-Law Ominously Claims ‘The Truth Has Not Come Out Yet’ Amid IEWU Drama… Justin Baldoni Had No Idea Ryan Reynolds Wrote Part Of It Ends With Us -- Because Blake Lively Passed It Off As Improv! Blake Lively Dragged For Saying THIS Movie Made Her 'Laugh The Hardest'! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 29, 2024 15:45pm PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively