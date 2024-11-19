The Voice Winner Sundance Head Reveals He Accidentally Shot Himself And Was ‘Sure’ He Was Going To Die!

Sundance Head is opening up about a horrifying hunting trip gone SO wrong.

You may remember the country crooner from season 11 of The Voice, which he memorably won in 2016. But if you think that was a life-changing event, wait until you hear his latest story.

You see, last week he took off into the Texas countryside for a solo hunting trip. It started out on Friday looking REALLY peaceful! Take a look (below):

But later that same day, his wife Misty Head took over his Facebook account to reveal that he’d been shot in the stomach and was being airlifted to UT Tyler Hospital for emergency surgery. What????

Luckily, she revealed in an update that he suffered “no internal damage,” and that he was able to return home a day later. So what happened? Well, on Sunday Sundance took to FB to share a thankful message. He said this in a video titled Statement Part 1:

“Thanks to the good Lord above and the wonderful first responders that helped me, as well as the trauma team at UT Tyler. They did a wonderful job and they really did keep me alive. I was sure that I was going to die. It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me.”

OMG!!!

He continued:

“I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone … I am thankful to be alive. I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job.”

He also thanked the man who stopped to help him. You can watch his full video (below):

Crazy, right?! And in a subsequent video posted on Monday, he detailed EXACTLY what happened. In the clip titled Statement Part 2, the 46-year-old explained that while at his ranch in Texas, he was preparing to go hunting when he loaded a .22 revolver into his backpack. He explained:

“Where I went wrong here was this holster I had it in had no strap to secure this thing inside of it, okay? So it was a quick draw holster … and I really don’t know what happened still, but I was the only one there and this is what I remember. I had put the backpack and the pistol in the passenger seat, and I had set them down and began to backup … I set it down and backed up to walk away and I was shot. It happened that fast. What happened was that revolver slid out of the case and hit the door jam on the Jeep and the floorstep and shot me.”

Whoa.

He detailed being in complete “shock” and reaching for his phone but that his pockets were filled with blood. That’s when he made a mad dash for the highway, where several cars passed him by without stopping until someone finally came to his rescue. You can watch his full story (below):

Holy s**t… That’s so terrifying. Things can happen SO fast. Life is SO fragile. We’re just glad he’s okay.

You can read more details from his wife’s updates (below):

We’re sending healing energy Sundance’s way!

[Images via NBC/YouTube]