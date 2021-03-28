Meghan Markle’s Dad Wants His Own Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey!

Meghan Markle’s dad is stirring things up yet again!

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle wants a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey as he believes there’s more to be said about their relationship.

The 76-year-old was photographed reportedly hand-delivering a letter to a security guard outside the talk show host’s massive Montecito estate on Thursday. An insider told the outlet that Thomas had asked for Winfrey to “contact him so he could tell his side of the story,” clarifying the note was not meant for Meghan and Prince Harry whatsoever.

The source then added:

“Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex opened up to Winfrey about her father’s “betrayal,” after he leaked a private letter from his daughter to reporters ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry. The royal revealed Thomas had lied to her about working with the press, even after the couple offered him protection. Meghan recalled:

“‘I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that… I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So, it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”

Take a look at the moment (below):

"'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that." — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on a conversation she had with her father regarding tabloids #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/XhPwGM0Uvl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Wow… We have to wonder what Thomas would have to say in his own tell-all interview! What are your thoughts? Do U think Oprah would entertain an exclusive with Meghan’s dad? Let us know in the comments (below)!

