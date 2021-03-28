Sharon Osbourne Plans To Sue CBS After Leaving The Talk Due To Her Racism Controversy!

It looks like Sharon Osbourne is getting ready to file a lawsuit against CBS after she quit The Talk following her racist and homophobic comments toward colleagues.

As you may recall, the 68-year-old “decided to leave” the talk show after the network found that her on-set behavior “did not align” with their values. The decision came after they launched an internal investigation following the heated on-air discussion between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood. The TV personality had been a mainstay on the program since it first premiered in 2010, which made her the only person who has remained on the lineup since the start — until now.

The The Mail on Sunday has since reported Osbourne plans to take CBS “all the way for damages over her departure from ‘The Talk.’” They claim she will also ask for the remaining two years of her contract, which amounts to well over $2 million. A confidant told publication:

“She feels a few suits at CBS have really done for her here. Sharon won’t let this go.”

ICYMI, the drama started after Underwood questioned Osbourne over her defense of Piers Morgan who faced some backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In the March 10 episode, the former The X Factor judge demanded someone to show her “evidence” her friend had been racist, as well as insisted she wasn’t racist.

A few days later, Osbourne claimed CBS “blindsided” her with the questions about Morgan. However, she was met with more accusations of racism after Holly Robinson Peete claimed the momma of three said she was “too ghetto” for the show. Former co-host Leah Remini then came forward with undeniable claims that Osbourne had a long history of bullying and racist language. Speaking with journalist Yashar Ali, the actress accused Sharon of calling her ex-panelist Julie Chen a “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” The same alum said she also heard the author refer to Sara Gilbert as a “p***y licker” and “fish-eater.”

Not okay there, Sharon.

Meanwhile, Morgan has since defended his friend in a tweet on Saturday following the news of her departure.

“What’s happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t.”

What’s happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t. pic.twitter.com/9m4QPEkmD3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2021

In a Mail on Sunday column, the host further spoke out about CBS’ choice to remove her from the show after Osbourne came to his defense earlier this month. He wrote:

“Sharon Osbourne’s quit The Talk, driven out for the crime of defending me, a friend she knows isn’t racist, from a co-worker saying I’m racist simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle. It’s outrageous, but what’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms Markle. She’s just one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements.”

Morgan then added:

“No, it’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

Yeah, there’s a major difference between expressing your opinions and being racist, homophobic, and just problematic in general.

Reactions, guys?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on Sharon Osbourne suing CBS and Piers Morgan’s new defense in the comments (below)!

