TikToker Reveals She Framed A Piece Of Her Husband's Skin After He Died! 

One TikToker is keeping a part of her late husband with her forever…

Angelica — known as the Real AF Sports Mom — posted a series of images to TikTok last week, revealing she took a piece of her husband’s skin and framed it after he passed away. Yeah, an actual chunk of his skin. According to Angelica, her husband was a massive Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he got a tattoo in honor of the team. And when he died, she wrote in the caption of the post that her son chose to preserve that specific ink out of more than 70 designs he had on his body, all because “this is the one Dad would want.” Angelica added:

“This isn’t a replica. You can see his hair, his wrinkles, the ink I kissed goodnight.”

You can take a look at the ink (below):

Whoa…

This is definitely not something you see everyday. While some folks online find it “weird,” Angelica and her son don’t. After the original video went viral, accumulating millions of views, she hopped back on the platform on Saturday to address the comments she received:

“Yeah, we really had my husband’s tattoo preserved, and no, my son and I don’t think it’s weird at all. When my husband passed away unexpectedly, I knew that this is something that we were going to do because we had talked about it.”

The content creator explained she enlisted the help of Save My Ink Forever, a company that specializes in tattoo preservation. They then worked with the mortician, providing a “detailed video” of how to remove the exact tissue, as well as sending a “preservation bag” to keep the tattoo intact afterward. The skin was sent to the company’s office in Ohio, and “it took about 90 days” for the entire process to be completed and shipped back to her home in West Virginia.

The second she got the framed skin back, “it filled a void that was so big” for Angelica. She continued:

“When they showed us his tattoo, it was indescribable as to what that felt. It wasn’t just one feeling. It wasn’t just an emotion. It was physical. It’s in a frame. You don’t touch it. But it filled a void that was so big. I seriously can’t imagine if we wouldn’t have had this done. I have many, many emotions every day, every second. And this has helped me in ways that I didn’t know that I needed helped in places that I thought I needed it. It’s something that you really can’t describe. … I can’t tell you what this journey so far has been for me, for my son, for our family, for our friends.”

Why not take a picture of the tattoo and frame it, though? Or why not just have his ashes? Breaking down in tears in a follow-up video on Wednesday, Angelica said having his ashes brought the complete opposite of peace to her:

“When I got the phone call that you can come pick up your husband’s remains, I thought that was gonna help so much. I brought him home and I was sitting in our living room and I had the box, the urn, on the dining room table. It’s to the side, and I’m looking straight ahead at one of our pictures. And I just couldn’t understand how my 250 pound, muscular, tattooed, my person, accumulated to a box. The thing that I thought was gonna help did the complete opposite.”

Angelica knows not everyone feels the same way, but she did what was best for her at the end of the day:

“I respect and I understand that every form of your person is different. And people having their loved ones ashes can fill that void or having a picture of their tattoo is so much more to them than having the actual preservation. I respect that. But that is the beauty. And we are all different. And what I feel and what you feel, not just our individuality, but the ones that we shared our love with, it’s all going to be different for everybody.”

Look, framing a piece of your loved ones skin may not be for everyone. We totally get it. However, people have different ways they honor and mourn after someone dies. And this was clearly something that Angelica and her family needed to do to bring them some peace during their grieving process. We’re so sorry for her loss, and we send love and light her way. Watch her videos about the tattoo preservation (below):

