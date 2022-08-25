Cops Rush To Gabbie Hanna's House As Fans React To More Than 100 Unsettling TikTok Posts

Fans are concerned about TikTok star Gabbie Hanna‘s well-being after she posted more than 100 videos to the social media site on Wednesday.

Many of the clips sent out to her 7+ million followers were bizarre. They included rantings about religion and spirituality, abrupt yelling, hysterical laughter and tears, audacious claims, and even one video alleging somebody had broken into her house.

As the situation was unfolding on the app, fans became so worried that many called police to request a welfare check. According to TMZ, LAPD cops showed up at Gabbie’s house to do just that after receiving “an influx of calls” from people watching her videos online.

Related: Landon Barker Opens Up About His ‘Really Bad’ Mental Health Days & Battle With OCD

The news outlet reports cops in El Lay received calls from worried TikTok users throughout the day on Wednesday as Gabbie relentlessly posted. Officers made their way to her home and “chatted for a few minutes” with the social media influencer. The cops on scene evidently felt it was important to call for a psychological evaluation team. Medical professionals came, and had “a long chat” with Gabbie, according to the report. Ultimately, they determined she did not pose a threat to herself or anyone else, and they left her at home. The news outlet noted the seemingly-endless TikTok posting stopped after police intervention.

As for the online content itself, the posts are wide-ranging and eyebrow-raising. The excessive amount alone wasn’t the only thing that disturbed followers. Some of the posts dealt with religious themes and contained hysterical yelling and laughing, like this one:

That alone could obviously be seen as just a goofy TikTok post. But the sheer volume of posts — and the increasingly bizarre content — alerted fans something else was going on. In some posts, lipstick can be seen scrawled on Gabbie’s bathroom mirror, where she filmed herself asserting “humanity has literally regressed” while talking about God and making a connection to the movie Benjamin Button:

Other posts took on a more aggressive tone. In one, Gabbie said she’s “in heaven,” and the rest of the world is “in hell” while posing in front of another mirror:

The most concerning post came later in the day. In that one, Gabbie posed again in front of a mirror and was seen crying and whispering, “please,” over and over. In the caption, she wrote:

“Someone just broke into my house, please, please just pray for me just in case.”

Oh no…

Cops arrived after that on the welfare check call. In fact, the break-in claim was the last post Gabbie made in her long string of uploads. There was no indication in the TMZ reporting that officers investigated any break-in, though. Like we noted (above), there are dozens and dozens more like that — more than 150 posts in total over the last day.

Related: Gabbie Hanna Vs. Perez Hilton — Our ‘Red Table Talk’ Reaction!

Per Page Six, Hanna previously revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Fans recalled that prior reveal and hypothesized the star was dealing with the highs of hypomania and lows of depression as it played out online. In the comments across all the posts, viewers were clearly worried. Here are a few of the many responses on Gabbie’s TikTok:

“please call emergency services gabbie, this isn’t something you need to handle alone.” “Hey gabbie, I think it would be good to reach out to a loved one!! Spend some time with someone you love!!” “gabbie this is real life. you are real. you are alive. reach out to your sister. or reach out to others. we love and care about you.” “guys this is a cry for help” “gabbie turn off your phone please. go have a nap. please.” “Honey, please call a friend and have them come over to help you get some rest.”

And it’s not just her followers who are concerned. In the comments of one video, her sister Cecilia Hanna explained the family’s take on this tense situation. Gabbie’s 20-year-old little sister wrote:

“This video was filmed and posted a full day before anything was happening or at least before we were aware. We are all in PA and she is in LA. we are doing what can be done from here. At the end of the day you are all strangers on the internet and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern. obviously we are aware and doing what we can. she is an adult. I am a 20 year old on the other side of the country.”

quite literally just went to check for an update and saw this was posted. for those worried about gabbie hanna, here’s what her sister said. I hope people can leave cecilia out of this. she’s completely right. pic.twitter.com/yzC6Wrm08h — taylor???? (@lilsugarwords) August 24, 2022

Jeez. So scary. And for her family to be that far away with no quick way to visit her and check in is just… ugh. We hope Gabbie gets whatever help and support she needs at this time.

[Image via Gabbie Hanna/TikTok/Instagram]