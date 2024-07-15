TikToker Emily Mariko Gives Birth To Her First Child! This Video Is EVERYTHING!!!

Congratulations are in order for Emily Mariko!
On Monday, the TikTok influencer surprised her fans on the video-sharing platform and Instagram when she revealed she’d secretly given birth… a month ago! Aww!
Her followers had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with her hubby Matt Rickard for some time — and now they’re finally getting a peek at the little one. In the post, Emily can be seen holding the infant against her chest, as she announced in the caption she’d had a boy named Theodore:
“One month of Theodore”
Awwww! Ch-ch-check out the sweet video (below):
@emilymariko
Precious!
We’re so happy for this new family. Share your best wishes for Emily and Matt in the comments (below).
