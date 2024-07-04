Vanessa Hudgens Gave Birth! Get Your First Look At Baby #1 With Cole Tucker!

Oh, baby!

Vanessa Hudgens is a MOM! The High School Musical alum just gave birth to her first child with husband Cole Tucker! Can you believe it?!

The first time mom was seen leaving the hospital in new pics obtained by TMZ — with her little bundle of joy in her arms! Look!

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth, Leaves Hospital with First Baby | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/4XRklqfTnh — TMZ (@TMZ) July 4, 2024

Just off camera is Cole, hauling a massive collection of luggage, presumably Vanessa’s clothes and whatever else she needed for the delivery. The MLB star being right there with his wife and child is such a good sign! And speaking of signs… as in the astrological kind…

Funny enough, July 3 is Cole’s birthday! So if the baby was born this morning, that makes them bday twins! Though it’s more likely the birth was yesterday at the latest if they’re leaving already. Still, they’re definitely going to have a lot to celebrate in July from now on!

So far, no official announcement from Vanessa — no name or gender or stats. But we’re just so happy mother and child seem so happy and healthy! HUGE congrats, girl!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]