Tim Walz's Son Gus Steals The Spotlight At DNC With Emotional Reaction To His Father's Speech!

Tim Walz is one lucky father.

Kamala Harris’ presidential running mate brought the house down at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night — with a little help from his proud son! While officially accepting the democratic nomination for Vice President of the United States, the Minnesota governor delivered a powerful speech filled with heart. And he of course gave a beautiful shoutout to his family! While discussing his and wife Gwen’s struggle to get pregnant years ago, the 60-year-old emotionally looked at his family and said:

Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you.”

The camera cut to a shot of the mother and their kids, who were clearly moved by their father’s touching words. Tim’s 17-year-old son Gus, who is neurodivergent and someone who struggles with learning disabilities, couldn’t fight back tears while listening to his pops. He pointed at Tim from the crowd and proudly yelled, “That’s my dad!” as he happily clapped and shook his head in approval with tears rolling down his face. So sweet!

After Tim wrapped up his speech, his family joined him on stage where Gus embraced his dad in a big hug. You can watch Tim’s emotional speech (below):

On X (Twitter), users were blown away by the family’s pride for their patriarch. United States Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote:

“You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President.”

See (below):

See some more of the best reactions (below):

So touching! We love it! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via PBS NewsHour & WFAA/YouTube]

Aug 22, 2024 08:50am PDT

