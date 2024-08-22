Tim Walz's Son Gus Steals The Spotlight At DNC With Emotional Reaction To His Father's Speech!

Tim Walz is one lucky father.

Kamala Harris’ presidential running mate brought the house down at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night — with a little help from his proud son! While officially accepting the democratic nomination for Vice President of the United States, the Minnesota governor delivered a powerful speech filled with heart. And he of course gave a beautiful shoutout to his family! While discussing his and wife Gwen’s struggle to get pregnant years ago, the 60-year-old emotionally looked at his family and said:

“Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you.”

The camera cut to a shot of the mother and their kids, who were clearly moved by their father’s touching words. Tim’s 17-year-old son Gus, who is neurodivergent and someone who struggles with learning disabilities, couldn’t fight back tears while listening to his pops. He pointed at Tim from the crowd and proudly yelled, “That’s my dad!” as he happily clapped and shook his head in approval with tears rolling down his face. So sweet!

After Tim wrapped up his speech, his family joined him on stage where Gus embraced his dad in a big hug. You can watch Tim’s emotional speech (below):

On X (Twitter), users were blown away by the family’s pride for their patriarch. United States Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote:

“You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President.”

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

This is such an amazing moment. Tim Walz’s son Gus Walz is neurodivergent. He has ADHD, a non-verbal learning disorder and an anxiety disorder. The way he handled this convention was amazing! This moment is so precious. pic.twitter.com/GTfrZxENkO — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 22, 2024

i swear i will have no mercy for anyone who disrespects gus walz ! this boy is genuinely so happy for his dad ????

pic.twitter.com/3hoU19lrFc — ༉‧₊˚❀༉‧₊˚. (@chillarystan) August 22, 2024

The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about. They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad. Gus has a non verbal learning disability. He is neurodivergent and has ADHD. He is… pic.twitter.com/JCcF4R2ZwE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024

Gus Walz yelling “THAT’S MY DAD!”

???????????? pic.twitter.com/pHdHQbJPfu — Nate Morris ???????? (@_natemorris) August 22, 2024

May we all be fortunate enough to love and be loved by a child like Gus Walz. pic.twitter.com/a1N3bYaHP1 — Wonky Muse (@wonkymuse) August 22, 2024

Me liking every post about Gus Walz pic.twitter.com/q451TVFpWm — why so smug ???????? (@whysosmug) August 22, 2024

So touching! We love it! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

