Donald Trump Staffer Reveals What He REALLY Says About His Followers Behind Closed Doors!

The DNC this year has already had a raucous roll call featuring Lil Jon and a d**k joke by Barack Obama. But the craziest thing about the Democratic National Convention in 2024? The amount of Republicans!

Yes, Donald Trump is so venal, so corrupt, so dangerous, that a ton of Republicans have decided to throw their support behind Kamala Harris! The host of Tuesday night’s events was Ana Navarro from The View, and one of the most striking speeches — in a night with both Obamas — came from a former Trump staffer.

Stephanie Grisham was Trump’s third press secretary and his communications director from July 2019 to April 2020. Then she was Melania Trump‘s chief of staff. She was a “true believer” who spent all her time with the Trumps, including on vacation. But she resigned immediately following the events of January 6. Since then she’s spoken out against Trump — but not like this.

In this speech, she unloaded, letting everyone know who they were really supporting when they voted for Trump! She told the packed Chicago convention center:

“I saw him when the cameras were off, behind closed doors. Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers.”

Damn! She really pushed the idea he’s a grifter who doesn’t really care about Americans — even the ones voting for him. He may be a cult leader, but he’s not the kind who believes what he’s preaching. He’s the kind who gets what he wants, and that’s all he cares about.

She told a story about how he went to a hospital during the COVID pandemic — and “was mad that the cameras were not watching him.” He didn’t really care, he just wanted to get credit. Gross. She added that he absolutely knows he’s lying about everything and just does not care:

“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth. He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie — say it enough and people will believe you.'”

Damn. There have been plenty of pundits who wonder if Trump is delusional, high on his own supply. But Grisham says that isn’t the case. He knows he’s peddling lies and just plans to keep doing it — anything to benefit himself.

She admitted even when she was on the Trump train, she still couldn’t go all in — if she could tell herself she was stretching or bending the truth, it wasn’t as bad. She said she never took questions from reporters as press secretary “because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie.”

But when she saw a glimpse of the future Trump was leading America into on January 6, she had a moment of clarity. Trump would burn it all down, end the American experiment in democracy if it meant lining his pockets. She could no longer work for him. She said:

“Now here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat, and that’s because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people, and she has my vote.”

Damn. We need more Republicans to wake up and realize what they’ve pledged themselves to. Because Trump is not a real Christian, he’s not a real Republican, and he’s not a real public servant. He is a fraud, convicted of 34 counts.

See Stephanie Grisham’s full speech (below):

