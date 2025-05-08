Timothée Chalamet's Ex Eiza González Reacts To Kylie Jenner Relationship -- And Maybe Not How You'd Think!

It appears one of Timothée Chalamet‘s exes is giving her stamp of approval on his romance with Kylie Jenner!

Remember when the Call Me By Your Name star broke up with Lily-Rose Depp in April 2020? He wasted no time in moving on from the Nosferatu actress. That rebound? That was Eiza González — you know, from The Three Body Problem? The pair were caught packing on the PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just two months after the big breakup. A source told E! News at the time that they “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other and had many romantic moments.”

However, their romance didn’t last long. An insider revealed to the outlet the Baby Driver actress hadn’t seen Timmy much in the months following the steamy vacay! He eventually moved on to Ky. And that’s been a big one — they’ve been together since 2023. Now, it appears Eiza is weighing in on her ex’s relationship!

In case you missed it, Kylie and Timothée finally made their red carpet debut on Wednesday. They posed for photos at the 70th David di Donatello award ceremony in Rome — and looked amazing, even though the makeup mogul was dealing with a small blemish on her cheek that night! It happens! See a photo of them together below:

So cute!

Once pictures of the lovebirds dropped on Vanity Fair’s Instagram account, Eiza made her feelings known — by liking it! Wow! Is it safe to say she is all for Kylothee? Hey, why not? She’s moved on since as well! Eiza was recently linked to tennis star Grigor Dimitrov. So she’s got her own love life to worry about.

