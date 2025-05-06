Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

LeBron James Bails On Met Gala At The Last Minute Despite Being Named Honorary Chair! Kylie Jenner's HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! LOOK! Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At Lakers Game! LOOK! Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Mic'd Up Watching The Lakers Is The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day! Shaq Abruptly Runs Off TV Set For Bathroom Emergency: ‘Sorry About That, America’ High School Girls' Basketball Coach Fired After Shocking Video Shows Him Pulling Player's Hair Following Loss Tracy Morgan Rushed To Hospital After Suddenly Vomiting All Over Court At Knicks Game! Brenda Song Reveals 'Crazy' Reason She Ended Up In Hospital After A Lakers Game! Ouch! Jennifer Hudson NAILED In The Face By Basketball While Sitting Courtside! Kylie Jenner's Family LOVES Timothée Chalamet -- See The Proof! North West Is Growing Up SO FAST -- This CRAZY New Photo Proves It!!! Twinning! Matthew McConaughey's 15-Year-Old Daughter Vida Looks JUST LIKE Mom Camila Alves In Rare Public Pic!

Timothee Chalamet

Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!

Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Show Up To The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!

Unfortunately, fans who wanted Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to make their red carpet debut together at this year’s Met Gala didn’t get their wish!

The makeup mogul turned heads at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, wearing a tweed dress with a see-through corset and matching gloves from Salvatore Ferragamo — and not because she showed up with her boyfriend! She didn’t! Ky had Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis on her arm instead! Like Justin Bieber, Timmy had more pressing matters instead — a sports game! However, he didn’t watch hockey like the pop star!

Related: Kylie Jenner’s HAWT New Bikini Selfies Feature A Nod To Timothée Chalamet!

On Instagram Stories, the Dune actor showed fans he skipped out on the Met Gala to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 at home. He posted a picture of himself watching the game on an iPad. And Timothée wasn’t alone! He shared another photo of him hanging out with friends. Take a peek at his evening in (below):

Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Show Up To The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!
(c) Timothée Chalamet/Instagram
Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Show Up To The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!
(c) Timothée Chalamet/Instagram
Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Show Up To The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!
(c) Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

Whelp… Hopefully, he enjoyed the game!

The first time Timothée went to the ball was in 2021 when he co-hosted with Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman — and he hasn’t attended since. He and Kylie also have never walked the red carpet together since they started dating two years ago. So, it was most likely wishful thinking that the couple would step out together for the Met Gala from the start!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 06, 2025 10:30am PDT

Share This