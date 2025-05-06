Why Timothée Chalamet Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Kylie Jenner!

Unfortunately, fans who wanted Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to make their red carpet debut together at this year’s Met Gala didn’t get their wish!

The makeup mogul turned heads at fashion’s biggest night on Monday, wearing a tweed dress with a see-through corset and matching gloves from Salvatore Ferragamo — and not because she showed up with her boyfriend! She didn’t! Ky had Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis on her arm instead! Like Justin Bieber, Timmy had more pressing matters instead — a sports game! However, he didn’t watch hockey like the pop star!

On Instagram Stories, the Dune actor showed fans he skipped out on the Met Gala to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 at home. He posted a picture of himself watching the game on an iPad. And Timothée wasn’t alone! He shared another photo of him hanging out with friends. Take a peek at his evening in (below):

Whelp… Hopefully, he enjoyed the game!

The first time Timothée went to the ball was in 2021 when he co-hosted with Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman — and he hasn’t attended since. He and Kylie also have never walked the red carpet together since they started dating two years ago. So, it was most likely wishful thinking that the couple would step out together for the Met Gala from the start!

