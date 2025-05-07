Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Make Their Red Carpet Debut -- But There's One BIG Problem!

Kylie Jenner made her red carpet debut with Timothée Chalamet a DIY affair!

There was just one little (er, HUGE!) problem with the A-list couple’s stunning show-out: a pimple! Yes, a zit! A nasty little friend that comes around from time to time that nobody EVER wants to see!

Related: OUCH! Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Wardrobe Malfunction Was STICKY!!

So, as we’ve reported, the 27-year-old reality TV star attended Monday night’s Met Gala on her own after the 29-year-old A-list actor opted not to go with her to that star-studded event. But fast forward to Wednesday night, and the pair reunited in Rome — to make their joint red carpet debut, no less!!

The occasion was the 7th annual David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in the Italian city, put on by the Accademia del Cinema Italiano. And the result?? STUNNING!!

As you can see (below), King Kylie rocked a jaw-dropping and super-low cut Schiaparelli dress while Chalamet kept things super simple with a black suit:

Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday. ????: @gettyimages pic.twitter.com/zGvQAuTS1V — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 7, 2025

Awesome!!

And yet… there was also the aforementioned pimple problem.

As you can see via Kylie’s IG Stories (below), the Kylie Cosmetics founder had to deal with a little acne prior to the couple’s red carpet debut — even while doing her own makeup for the shindig!

Oh, no!

See it there?! That little tiny barely-perceptible dot on her cheek just as she turns her head?? Yep! That would appear to be a pimple, alright. Hey, it happens!

But we say she (and the Call Me By Your Name star, too) pulled it off perfectly on the red carpet, regardless!

Thoughts, y’all? Share your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]