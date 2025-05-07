Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Make Their Red Carpet Debut -- But There's One BIG Problem! Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Dolly Parton Chokes Up Talking About Late Husband Carl Dean In First TV Interview Since He Passed Shailene Woodley & Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Are Now Instagram Official! LOOK! Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Pics Breastfeeding Baby Rocky! Meghan Markle Shares SUPER SWEET Looks At Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet! LOOK! Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals The Text Message Elizabeth Hurley Sent That Initiated Their Romance! Benny Blanco Shares BTS Of Prom He Threw For Fiancée Selena Gomez -- Complete With Mall Photoshoot! Martha Stewart Is TOTALLY Hot & Bothered Over Glen Powell! Meghan Markle Hopes She's Home When Prince Archie Reaches BIG Milestone This Week! Elizabeth Hurley Made Her Inner Circle Swear To Keep Billy Ray Cyrus Romance A Secret For A WHILE Before Hard Launch! Sydney Sweeney Got A New Puppy After Breaking Off Engagement To Jonathan Davino

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Make Their Red Carpet Debut -- But There's One BIG Problem!

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Make Their Red Carpet Debut -- But There's One BIG Problem!

Kylie Jenner made her red carpet debut with Timothée Chalamet a DIY affair!

There was just one little (er, HUGE!) problem with the A-list couple’s stunning show-out: a pimple! Yes, a zit! A nasty little friend that comes around from time to time that nobody EVER wants to see!

Related: OUCH! Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Wardrobe Malfunction Was STICKY!!

So, as we’ve reported, the 27-year-old reality TV star attended Monday night’s Met Gala on her own after the 29-year-old A-list actor opted not to go with her to that star-studded event. But fast forward to Wednesday night, and the pair reunited in Rome — to make their joint red carpet debut, no less!!

The occasion was the 7th annual David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in the Italian city, put on by the Accademia del Cinema Italiano. And the result?? STUNNING!!

As you can see (below), King Kylie rocked a jaw-dropping and super-low cut Schiaparelli dress while Chalamet kept things super simple with a black suit:

Awesome!!

And yet… there was also the aforementioned pimple problem.

As you can see via Kylie’s IG Stories (below), the Kylie Cosmetics founder had to deal with a little acne prior to the couple’s red carpet debut — even while doing her own makeup for the shindig!

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Make Their Red Carpet Debut -- But There's One BIG Problem!
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Oh, no!

See it there?! That little tiny barely-perceptible dot on her cheek just as she turns her head?? Yep! That would appear to be a pimple, alright. Hey, it happens!

But we say she (and the Call Me By Your Name star, too) pulled it off perfectly on the red carpet, regardless!

Thoughts, y’all? Share your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 07, 2025 15:25pm PDT

Share This