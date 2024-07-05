It Appears Tobey Maguire Is Dating A 20-Year-Old!

Could Tobey Maguire really be dating a 20-year-old?! Well, he is buds with Leonardo DiCaprio… But is he outdoing his fellow P***y Posse pal??

OK, let’s rewind…

Billionaire Michael Rubin‘s White Party in the Hamptons is always THE 4th of July event for celebs every year. And Thursday’s was no exception. But in the midst of all the Kardashians and sports legends one sighting has us kiiiind of icked out actually.

Tobey Maguire, who is now 49 years old btw, was seen with a model and actress named Lily Chee. In pics they looked very couple-y, with Tobey’s hand on Lily’s backside as they left together. Which would be steamy and exciting, hot new couple alert, etc. except… she’s just 20 years old. That is one hell of an age gap.

Tobey Maguire, 49, sparks rumors he's dating actress Lily Chee, 20, as pair display PDA at Michael Rubin's 4th of July bash https://t.co/I1WpCbiaJZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 5, 2024

If you don’t know Lily yet, you may have seen her playing Elektra in Daredevil. Well, sort of. She played YOUNG Elektra in the flashbacks. On the recent Netflix show, not the Ben Affleck movie that came out around the time Tobey was Spider-Man. So hey, they’re both Marvel alums, that’s something they have in common… Just very different generations.

So yeah, 49 and 20 is a BIG age difference. And unlike his friend Leo, remember Tobey actually did settle down once upon a time. In fact he got married and divorced — but not before having a couple kids. But that was a long time ago. His daughter Ruby is… yeah, pretty close. She’s 17 years old. She could be a classmate of Lily’s. Oof.

In that context it’s really hard to root for them as a couple, you know? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Does this pairing give you the ick?

