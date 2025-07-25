Todd & Julie Chrisley Say Their Lives Are 'Rougher' NOW Than When They Were In Jail!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are glad to be home… well, for the most part!

In case you missed it, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have started their own podcast Chrisley Confessions — and the second episode from Wednesday definitely features some shocking confessions! After getting out of prison following their presidential pardon from Donald Trump, you’d think these two would be glowing with excitement to be home. But that’s not exactly the case. Todd and Julie think their lives in prison were considerably EASIER than in the outside world! WTF???

While on the episode titled The Past 28 Months, the 52-year-old matriarch explained:

“I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that [that are] already home. And we all have this general consensus that — it’s kind of weird to even say it…”

To which her 56-year-old hubby interjected:

“No, it’s not weird. Life is rougher than prison life. I mean, that’s a sad thing to say because it is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for but that’s from a physical standpoint, but from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day.”

Wow!

They can’t be serious, right?? Yeah. They are. Julie attributed the feeling to how prisoners don’t have “control” of their lives while in custody, saying:

“There’s very little you can do because you’re in prison… And people told me this when I first got there, you can’t live out there and in here at the same time because it’ll literally run you crazy. And the longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world.”

In the long run, it sounds like these two just got very used to their prison routine — and now they feel like fish out of water back in the real world! In fact, Julie went on to say this “routine” changed her relationship with her kids — Grayson, 19, Savannah, 27, and Chase, 29 — too:

“The longer that people are away from their kids, as crazy as it sounds — because it’s a double edged sword — the easier it becomes because you get into your own routine. It doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don’t love ’em, all that but just from me being in prison, I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was good, as good as I could be. Physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and that’s all I could really do.”

OK, so they don’t mean it’s harder to be free — they mean it’s difficult to transition from prison to life outside. Which is way more understandable. Because, damn, we were going to be like… OK go back! LOLz!

And just because her day-to-day life is more difficult to get back into doesn’t mean Julie isn’t thankful either:

“I think you get into that mode because that’s how you kind of have to do to survive in there and so coming back and I think for us, listen, it was such a blessing to be able to come out and have a full unconditional pardon.”

She went on to say, after Todd gave a big shoutout to Trump, that they were essentially just “thrown back into the real world”:

“We didn’t have to go to a halfway house. So, we don’t have to answer to a probation officer. We’re not limited as to where we can go and how we can move. So, I think we were thrown right back into the real world.”

Yeah, they definitely skipped some rehabilitation steps… like most of their prison terms for instance. Of course, they did get to start making money off a podcast where they air their grievances right away, that’s gotta help.

Plus, the pair really got off easy, considering their original sentences of a combined 19 years! They could’ve gone a lot longer without being “thrown” back out here, if it weren’t for their pardon… Also, what about all the pain of being apart? They hated not being together, so it seems like they’d find it easier to be by one another’s side again! Right?

Listen to their full story around the 2:41 mark (below):

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Chrisley Confessions/YouTube]