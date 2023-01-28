Aww! Tom Brady & David Beckham Enjoy A Daddy-Daughter Playdate!

Longtime besties Tom Brady and David Beckham got in some quality time on a playdate this week! Oh, and their little girls came along, too!

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and his 10-year-old daughter Vivian joined Becks and his 11-year-old daughter Harper at Miami Slice pizzeria in Miami, Florida, on Thursday for what appeared to be a night of pizza family fun. They were also joined by Cruz Beckham, the 47-year-old soccer star and Victoria Beckham’s 17-year-old son.

Of course, both of the proud dads documented the fun evening and shared some pictures on their Instagram Stories on Friday, including an adorable snapshot of the daddies and their little ones. Tom captioned the shot:

“Daddy daughter dates”

Meanwhile, David wrote in his pic:

“Daddy’s and there[sic] daughters. Family night”

We’re sure Gisele Bündchen is loving that Tom is being “more present” with the kids, especially now that the Bucs’ season is done! You can ch-ch-check out the picture of the daddy-daughter playdate (below):

This is so sweet!!! We bet the kids had a blast!

[Image via David Beckham/Instagram, Tom Brady/Instagram]