Tom Brady Is Focusing On Fatherhood After Divorce From Gisele Bündchen: 'I Just Want To Be The Best Dad'

Tom Brady has his priorities set on his kids after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

(Wait, isn’t that what she wanted all along? Hmm.)

As you know, the couple officially split after a tumultuous will they or won’t they few months — and it looks like Gisele is already showing Tom what he’s missing. But the quarterback is staying focused on — as he says it best — football and family.

Related: How Kim Kardashian Feels About Ex Pete Davidson Getting With EmRata!

On Monday’s episode of Sirius XM‘s Let’s Go podcast, Brady said the holidays always remind him to be thankful for his career and the support his family has given him over the years:

“I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean? It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career.”

And he wants to support his own children had had with now ex-wife Gisele, Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and his son Jack, 15 whom he had with ex Bridget Moynahan in the same way his family supported him:

“I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Kids should always come first, no matter what! Hopefully they have a wonderful and loving holiday season with their parents!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Tom Brady/Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]