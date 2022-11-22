Here's How Kim Kardashian REALLY Feels About Ex Pete Davidson Getting With Emily Ratajkowski!

Kim Kardashian isn’t sweating it!

The SKIMS mogul has a lot on her plate right now between business goals and family life. (Oh, and that whole Kanye West divorce that is somehow still winding its way through the legal system after nearly two full years…) So when it comes to her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s new romantic connection to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, the momma of four isn’t getting down and out about it! She’s got other stuff on her mind!

A source spoke to ET about the lay of the land on Monday night, and according to them, the 42-year-old reality TV star is completely unbothered by the fact that her ex has clear chemistry with EmRata. The insider explained how Kim has moved on from the Saturday Night Live alum, and because of that, she’s happy to see him move on to another woman, too:

“Kim is not bothered by Pete and Emily’s relationship and knows that things were over between her and Pete. She just wants everyone to live their best lives and be happy.”

Mature AF! Snaps and claps for her on a healthy adjustment after a relationship! (Take notes, Kanye…)

Besides, it’s not like she doesn’t have enough going on already. The KUWTK alum is busy “trying to focus on herself and her kids’ happiness,” the insider added. Plus, she’s got her usual high-profile career responsibilities. We would expect nothing less than everything from the lawyer-to-be!

Now, with Pete and EmRata doing their thing, Kim’s relationship focus is decidedly elsewhere. And it’s not on a romantic connection of her own. Instead, it’s on ending a legal entanglement with her ex while trying to co-parent smoothly through that domestic divorce drama.

Ugh…

According to that same insider, the SKKN By Kim exec is fully focused on making life as smooth as possible for the four kids she shares with Ye as their divorce crawls along at a snail’s pace. The source explained:

“Kim is continuing to do her best when it comes to co-parenting with Kanye. She is trying to focus on herself and her kids’ happiness. She has been leaning on her very regimented and balanced work schedule, diet and fitness regimen, family routine and more.”

But like it always goes for the KarJenner clan, family is rallying around! The confidant added one more detail about Kim’s private life at this point in time:

“Her family acts as her rock and she loves engaging in anything and everything family related. Her kids are doing super well and feel taken care of across the board.”

Same as it ever was when it comes to Kris Jenner‘s super-supportive brood all circling around to help each other during distress. They’re always very tight! Still, what do y’all think about Kim’s unbothered attitude regarding Pete’s growing connection to EmRata?? Surprised by it or is that what you expected?! We mean, you’ve all seen her thirsty IG posts recently! Sound OFF with your reactions to everything down in the comments (below)!

