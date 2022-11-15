Gisele Bündchen Family Source Says She’s ‘Sending Tom A Message’ Amid Vacay Pics With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor!

Gisele Bündchen knows what she’s doing.

If you’ve been keeping up with her split from Tom Brady, you’ll know the Brazilian model has been living her best life since ironing out all the legal stuff. She was spotted last week in Costa Rica with her two children, 12-year-old Benjamin, and 9-year-old Vivian, whom she shares with the Buccaneers quarterback, looking relaxed as ever with beachy waves in her hair and no makeup. Remember, the tropical destination was a frequent one for the family as the exes shared a home on the Nicoya Peninsula, which we previously reported she is set to keep, while Brady gets the $17 million Miami mansion.

It’s safe to say neither one of them are coming out of their split in too bad of shape, but by the looks of it, Gisele may be doing a touch better…

As you likely saw early Monday morning, the 42-year-old was confirmed to not be alone on her vacation with the kiddos, as she was actually accompanied by her early 30s jiu jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, who’s based out of Miami! In photos acquired by Page Six, you could see the two enjoying a galavant around the town Saturday in matching gray shirts. In the pics, he’s even WITH the kids, as they all grabbed a bite to eat in Provincia de Puntarenas, but at the time, there was no word on when their potential romance could have begun.

A source close to the two later spoke to TMZ, attempting to reassure they are JUST friends, explaining there’s nothing romantic, and that Joaquim’s brother joined them on the trip as well. However, a secondary confidant who’s connected to Brady may have alluded to some sort of extramarital affair, telling the outlet:

“It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

The plot thickens!

Now, Page Six can confirm the two have known each other for at least a year and a half, first meeting when the Victoria’s Secret Model signed up her son for the martial arts classes — and her sightings with the instructor may be carefully orchestrated, if we’re to believe a family source that spoke with the outlet:

“It certainly looks like Gisele is showing off — and showing Tom what he’s missing.”

DAYUM, GISELE!

The source added that Tom would likely be hurt by his ex-wife vacationing in such a sentimental location with her rumored new man, noting:

“I have to think that Gisele is sending Tom a message.”

Yikes… Not sure if that’s the right message to send, but hey, they’re the only ones who really know what went down in their relationship! What are your thoughts on the rumor that Gisele may just be trying to send Tom a message, Perezcious readers? Do you think he’ll fire back? Let us know in the comments down below!

