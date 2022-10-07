Tom Brady 'Feels Hurt' & 'Doesn't Want To Fight' Amid Marital Rift With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is in his feelings amid the rumored marital problems he’s been having with Gisele Bündchen…

As you know, the pair have been experiencing some problems in their partnership after an alleged fight over the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL after a short-lived 40-day retirement. (Other sources have claimed there’s more to it — there usually is.) They’ve been living separately for the past couple weeks and it’s been a very tense situation — and we’re all wondering if they’ll be able to make it work or if they’ll pull the plug on their 13 year marriage. Although, with Gisele not wearing her wedding ring on Tuesday, the news of her apparently trying to divorce Tom several times over the years, and both of them prepping themselves with divorce attorneys — the big D seems like it might be in the cards… And we don’t mean Defense.

That being said, even if a breakup is the only path left for them, it doesn’t mean the end comes without pain. According to a source via People on Thursday, Brady is “hurting” a lot amid all the messiness:

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting. He feels very hurt by her.”

You may well see the QB on the DL this season for a broken heart.

Another source — agreeing with several other insiders — told the outlet the explosive argument that allegedly caused all this wasn’t only about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s return to the field:

“It’s complicated. There’s a lot more to it.”

We’re not sure what might’ve caused this spat if it wasn’t the 45-year-old’s controversial career move, but one thing is for sure — the supermodel isn’t happy. The first insider says she’s the one who has the reigns in this divorce. In an apt metaphor they explained:

“She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense.”

The source says the football star doesn’t want things to get ugly, though:

“He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

Makes sense! The insider says the loss of his marriage is especially hard to a man who’s used to always winning:

“Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life. Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

We really hate to hear how this bump in the road is negatively affecting Tom! Hopefully he and Gisele can solve this soon without too much trouble. Our hearts especially go out to the couple’s shared kids, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian, this can’t be easy for them.

