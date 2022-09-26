Wait, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Rift Isn't About Football?! Sooo What Is It??

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are having problems, but they are NOT related to football.

So goes a bombshell new report published on Monday morning, at least. But if the issues don’t have to do with Tom coming out of retirement so quickly to play another season of NFL football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, what is really going on then? So many questions!!

According to DailyMail.com, the recent rocky rumblings in Tom and Gisele’s marriage have “nothing to do” with Brady’s decision to play another year of football. The outlet doesn’t say much as to where they got that info. In fact, they don’t even quote a source with details about it! But even while things are kept vague, they still make it very clear that football allegedly isn’t the root cause of the fracas.

Per the outlet, Gisele is supposedly still Tom’s “number one cheerleader,” and she “would not care if he played until he was in his 50s.” Wow! She should be careful what she wishes for — after all, Tom is already 45! Five more years of football maybe isn’t out of the question?? Especially if it’s not what’s causing his problems with the mother of two of his children?!

The news org finishes their report by noting the couple’s contentiousness “is completely unrelated” to the former University of Michigan star’s football career. And yet the couple is still living separately! So the issues are serious, but they are apparently not about Tom’s abrupt un-retirement earlier this year. Huh…

And yet nobody denies the couple’s relationship is going through a rocky patch right now. So what is it about, then?!

For what it’s worth, Gisele was not in the stands on Sunday while the Bucs lost 14-12 to Aaron Rodgers and the visiting Green Bay Packers in their home opener. All three of Tom’s kids were there: son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, along with 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. And the model momma’s absence speaks volumes, no matter what is actually causing it!

It’s also interesting to hear this report because a few weeks ago, the 42-year-old supermodel delivered comments that suggested otherwise. In a feature piece published by Elle, the Brazilian model spoke about the sacrifices she’s made to help Tom with his football dreams:

“I’ve done my part, which is be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

And she also pretty strongly spoke out against the inherent physical danger that comes from playing in the NFL:

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

And yet football supposedly isn’t the cause of the couple’s issues?? After all that?! What do y’all think about what is going on here, Perezcious readers? Share your take down in the comments (below)…

