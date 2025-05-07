Tom Brady Says Netflix Roast Was A Parenting ‘F**k Up’ As His Kids Were Really Upset About Gisele Bündchen Jokes!

Tom Brady will forever regret agreeing to do The Roast of Tom Brady, mainly because of how it impacted his children.

Last year, the 47-year-old former football player participated in the Netflix show, taking hits left and right — especially about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. There were a lot of jokes throughout the special about the end of their marriage and her relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor and now baby daddy, Joaquim Valente. While Tom took it like a champ and didn’t sweat over the barbs, his children, on the other hand? They were really hurt by the whole thing.

And looking back on the roast now, Tom cannot help but think it’s one of his biggest parenting mistakes so far. During Tuesday’s episode on the Impaulsive podcast, the athlete admitted to host Logan Paul that he does “regret” doing the show now after seeing how much it upset his kids, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, and Vivian:

“It was tough on my kids for sure. I kind of went in there, look, you don’t know what to expect and I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room. The harder people go at me, I actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know that I’m good with them. And like I said earlier, I don’t take myself too serious so, but I do understand for my kids, that was really hard.”

Related: Why Gisele Bündchen Feels ‘Freer’ With Joaquim Valente Than She Ever Could Be With Tom Brady!

Hearing so many digs about the divorce and their mom? Yeah, it is going to sting! And Tom recognized he messed up:

“There’s some things as a parent you f**k up, and you don’t realize until after. We’re not perfect parents. You’ll see as you grow up, there’s no perfect manual for it.”

According to Tom, he felt great about the roast at first! As he said on the podcast, he “really enjoyed” it and thought “the performances were incredible,” adding:

“When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on Cloud 9. I think that moment I’ll never forget.”

However, the regret started the following day when he talked to the kids! He continued:

“And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably. They’re protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They’re just, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You just live and you learn.”

If Tom ever does a roast again, which is highly unlikely, he will (hopefully) make sure the kids AND his ex-wife are off-limits! Watch the candid chat about the show (below):

[Image via The Roast of Tom Brady/Netflix, Tom Brady/Instagram, CBS News/YouTube]