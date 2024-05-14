Tom Brady Reveals He'll NEVER Do A Roast Again For This Extremely Heartbreaking Reason!

Tom Brady learned the hard way about who really pays for a roast!

Last Sunday, the athlete thought he’d be the one taking the punches when he agreed to do a live Netflix roast. But his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, plus his other son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, ended up paying the biggest price!

Opening up about the special on Tuesday’s episode of The Pivot Podcast, the quarterback admitted that he has some regrets about agreeing to the show! Uh-oh! It’s a little late for that! The NFL star candidly explained:

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids. So, it’s the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most … Like I said, when I signed up for that I love when people were making fun of me.”

Oof. Super tough…

While jokes about the kids seemed off-limits, they still had to sit through countless jabs about their parents’ failed marriage — plus criticisms about Gisele’s new romance with Joaquim Valente. It’s no surprise that it was hard for them to hear!

As for why the 46-year-old ultimately agreed to the roast in the first place, the Super Bowl champion explained that comedy has gotten him through his toughest times, like “the Deflategate stuff in 2015-2016,” as he noted. He recalled only watching Premier League soccer, golf, and comedy shows at the time:

“‘Cause every time I turn on SportsCenter I was like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ I just want to laugh. So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don’t see the full picture all the time.”

But this has taught him a big and important parenting lesson he’ll carry with him moving forward! He shared:

“So, I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Well, at least something good came out of this mistake! And it wasn’t all a flop for him. Brady suggested that aside from his marriage being in the hot seat again, it was a good experience, sentimentally musing:

“If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. And I think we should have more fun. What did we love [when we were in the NFL]? We loved laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and, c’mon man, celebrate other people’s success. That to me gives everyone a lot of hope.”

A source previously told People that Gisele and especially the kids were “affected” by the harsh jokes, with an ET source elaborating:

“Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim, and her marriage to Tom during his roast. Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful.”

An Us Weekly insider then claimed that Tom “did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her” after the special, with another confidant noting that he didn’t want things to be “awkward” moving forward. They’re said to be on good terms, only communicating about co-parenting needs. Sux that she and so many were hurt by the special — but Tom should’ve realized his recent divorce was going to be a hot topic of conversation! Hear him open up about this and more in the full podcast:

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]