Tom Brady Shows Up Solo To Patriots Owner’s Wedding Amid Marriage Troubles With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is riding solo at a wedding!

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old quarterback attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s star-studded wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg at the Hall des Lumiéres in New York City on Friday. Others on the guest list included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, David Zaslav, Roger Goodell, Tommy Hilfiger, Ari Emanuel, Adam Silver, Stephen Schwarzman, Shari Redstone, Randy Moss, and Vince Wilfork. But one person who was not present for the special day? Tom’s wife Gisele Bündchen.

While the two have been experiencing some marriage troubles, Page Six reported that Tom seemed to be in good spirits and smiled the night away as he hung out with Jon Bon Jovi and Michael Rubin. He was also seen chatting with former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe at one point in the night. You can see the pics HERE. An insider told the outlet that the NFL star seemed to be very popular at the event, saying:

“Everyone was going up to Brady.”

Tom’s appearance at the wedding celebration doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since he and Robert have had a close bond over the years after the athlete led the Patriots to win six Super Bowls. However, his coming alone to the event only fuels speculation that he and Gisele are heading for splitsville soon.

As you know, the couple’s relationship has been the subject of headlines for more than a month as they appear to be gearing up for a divorce. Page Six sources previously claimed that things came to a head when Tom and Gisele got into an “epic” fight over his decision to unretire from football and continue to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The situation has further escalated since they’ve been living separately and hiring divorce attorneys. Gisele was even seen without her wedding ring in public. It seems like there is no hope for reconciliation at this point – especially as a source for People said the 42-year-old model “is done” with their marriage and wants to “move on” with her life:

“[Gisele] is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Yikes…

The more that happens in this situation, the more it seems like Tom and Gisele are truly over! Reaction to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

