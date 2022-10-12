Gisele Bündchen Is Revealing Exactly Why She's DONE With Tom Brady!!! Damn...

If you don’t know, now you know…

Gisele Bündchen didn’t need many words to confirm where her relationship stands with Tom Brady right now. In fact, she didn’t need any words at all. She just needed one single emoji. Yeah, she’s at that point of the apparent split, where an emoji says it all. And so we are hanging on to every word icon!!!

On Wednesday morning, the Instagram-tracking folks at Comments By Celebs picked up on an interesting interaction on the app. It started on Tuesday, when motivational speaker-slash-author Jay Shetty posted an inspirational quote aimed at those struggling through relationship misfires. The quote read:

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Good advice for all of us, we suppose! If you’re going to commit, be consistent! But it is apparently ESPECIALLY poignant for Gisele’s situation, judging by her reaction.

Of course, Tom retired from his NFL career earlier this year only to quickly un-retire like nine seconds later. Ever since, the rift has grown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star and his Brazilian-born supermodel wife over Brady’s supposed inconsistent commitment to family in favor of football.

So when Shetty’s passage popped up, Gisele felt moved! Check it out (below)!

Not Gisele using the praying hands! She’s TOTALLY referencing back to her fractured relationship with Tom… Commenters quickly picked up on that, too. Here are just a few of the many reactions to Gisele’s one-emoji take on her issues with experiencing inconsistent commitment:

“Girl get that energy back. Team Gisele!” “I’m team Gisele here. This man will choose football over anything” “But Tom isn’t being inconsistent, he always chooses football” “Welp there we have it folks.” “If a man chose his past his prime career over his family I’d be done too. He should have retired at the top & kept his family, he literally doesn’t know what to do without football. Pathetic” “Gisele knows her worth!” “Guess that was all the statement we needed” “I guess she’s done.” “And She. Could. Go. All. The. Waaaaaayyy.”

OK, that last one is very funny. A great football reference flipped around to indicate the model momma’s evident heel turn away from Tom. Creative AF!

Don’t forget, Perezcious readers, this isn’t the first time Gisele has crowed about Tom’s questionable commitment to family. Back in September, she spoke very candidly to Elle about it. In a jaw-dropping interview regarding the former New England Patriots star’s seemingly endless career, she said:

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

She also added more at the time:

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted. … Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Yeah… it seems pretty easy to connect the dots between those recent quotes to Elle and this emoji interaction about inconsistent commitment in relationships. Right? So that’s that, then. And she DID go all the way!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

