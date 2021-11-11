Got A Tip?

Tom Holland Has The BEST Reaction To Zendaya’s CFDA Awards Win!!

Tom Holland Can't Help Gush Over Rumored GF Zendaya's CFDA Awards Win!

Freaking adorable!

Tom Holland celebrated his rumored girlfriend Zendaya’s big Fashion Icon win at the 2021 CFDA Awards Wednesday night by writing the sweetest caption on Instagram — and swooning over his lady’s amazing outfit!! Posting a photo of the Euphoria lead in a stunning red Vera Wang dress, the Spider-Man star gushed:

“Naaa stop it . An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and [stylist Law Roach] you guys deserve every bit of this.”

Safe to say he approved of the fit! LOLz!

The 25-year-old’s win was one for the history books, too! She is officially the youngest person to receive the Fashion Icon award! A WELL-deserved honor, if you ask just about anyone! Ch-ch-check out her jaw-dropping look (below)!

Gorgeous!!

Congrats, Zendaya!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN/MEGA]

Nov 11, 2021 12:13pm PDT

