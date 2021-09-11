Tom Holland Leaves Flirty Comment On Zendaya’s New Instagram Pictures!

Tom Holland cannot help but show his affection for Zendaya!

Although the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor could not join her at the Venice Film Festival this week, he supported the 25-year-old actress from afar after she shared a series of red carpet pictures from the premiere of her upcoming film Dune on Friday. Zendaya captioned the sexy photos on Instagram:

“I know I’m late to posting these, it’s been a long week but one of the most special weeks.”

Better late than never! In the comments section, Holland reacted to the gorgeous snapshots — in which his girlfriend rocked a clingy nude Balmain gown and Bulgari jewels — by replying with three fire emojis. Ch-ch-check out the full ensemble (below):

As you can see, it is understandable why Tom commented with fire emojis because Zendaya looked beyond STUNNING! The co-stars have remained close since playing love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel franchise, and despite romance rumors over the years, they have always maintained that nothing was going on between them. However, things seemingly changed between them this year. In July, the duo got caught making out in his car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly of the viral images at the time:

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

Then, a couple of weeks later, the pair enjoyed a date night at their friend’s wedding, and footage from the romantic event showed Holland and Zendaya cuddling and holding hands on the dance floor. It was pretty much them looking like a cute AF couple. And making things official, the Cherry star later expressed his feelings for the Shake It Up alum on her birthday in September by sharing a snap of her resting her head on his shoulder. He wrote at the time:

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx.”

To which she replied alongside a heart emoji:

“Calling now.”

AWWWW!!! Take a look at the heartwarming post (below):

Love it! Now, all we need is for Tom and Zendaya to make their red carpet debut as an item — just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did at the festival on Friday. Are you still obsessed with the twosome as a couple? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, MEGA/WENN]