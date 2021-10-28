Are Tom Holland & Zendaya ENGAGED?!?!

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya get engaged? It sounds like it based off social media gossip!

Following years of speculation, the pair finally confirmed their off-screen romance when they were photographed by photographers kissing back in July 2021. Although they’ve kept their relationship low-key so far, Tom and Zendaya have taken a couple of moments to share their love with the world. Most recently, the Euphoria star gushed to InStyle about what she’s admired about her beau while working together, saying:

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

Cute! And last month, Tom shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the couple on the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home set, expressing for Zendaya’s birthday:

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Now, it appears they may have taken things to the next step! On Wednesday, popular celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted a tip that someone claimed to have overheard a conversation about a certain engagement between a certain celeb couple! Not only that, this famous duo is said to be planning an announcement for the happy news following the release of an unnamed superhero movie. The subject line read:

“Superheroes to the altar.”

And the source then wrote:

“I was visiting my friend who works for (please block out) and overheard a conversation about how to handle the news of this young A-listers engagement to another young A-lister. Apparently they’re planning on confirming once their highly anticipated superhero movie is released.”

Tell us it’s about Tomdaya without telling us it’s about Tomdaya, LOLz! Of course, fans immediately believed the scoop was referring to the 25-year-old pair since their latest installment of their superhero film franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out before the end of the year. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Someone later responded to the original post, expressing:

“This is going to make Tom and Zendaya fans go crazy.”

To which Deuxmoi replied:

“I heard they are very serious about one another from a very reliable source.”

Of course, the IG account isn’t always the most reliable source — and they recently had to issue a retraction following a post about a fake altercation between Lana Del Rey and a Target employee. So do with this information what you will, as nothing has been confirmed yet!

But if this is true, we couldn’t be more excited! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Tom and Zendaya are engaged? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

