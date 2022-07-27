X Factor's Tom Mann Says He ‘Cannot Remember The Feeling Of Happiness’ Since The Death Of Fiancée Dani

Tom Mann is getting candid about his grieving of fiancée Danielle “Dani” Hampson after she passed away last month on what would have been their wedding day.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer shared a heartbreaking message about how he “cannot remember” what life was like before his partner died. He wrote in the post:

“My everyday person. It’s so lonely without you. I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like. I love you till the end of time.”

The X-Factor alum also included a picture of Dani wearing a white jumpsuit with yellow flowers while drinking a cocktail. You can take a look at the emotional post (below):

Just incredibly sad…

As you may recall, Dani tragically died at 34 on June 18 – the same day the couple was supposed to tie the knot. Her cause of death is unknown, but Tom shared the devastating news on Instagram at the time, writing:

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

He then vowed to still wear his wedding ring as a sign of his “unconditional love” for Dani, who welcomed their baby boy Bowie in October:

“I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Our hearts break for Tom and Bowie. This must be such a difficult time for the two and Dani’s other loved ones, so we are sending them so much love as they continue mourn her loss.

