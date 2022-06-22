X Factor Star Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Died On Their Wedding Day

The X Factor alum Tom Mann is mourning his fiancée Danielle “Dani” Hampson after she passed away on their wedding day over the weekend.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram Monday, the singer, who auditioned for the competition series in 2014 and was placed into the band Stereo Kicks, revealed that his wife-to-be died on Saturday at just 34 years old. He announced:

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Sadly, Dani died before she was able to say her vows, Tom continued:

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.”

The 28-year-old vowed to always wear his wedding ring as a sign of his “unconditional” love to Dani and their son Bowie, whom they welcomed in October 2021. On what it will be like raising their child without her, Tom shared:

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

While the musician is finding “peace” in the kind messages others have sent, he also acknowledged that it will take him a very long time to full grieve this devastating loss. He concluded:

“We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Dani’s other family members also opened up about her untimely loss in equally gut-wrenching Instagram posts. Her father, Martin Hampson, expressed the toll of losing a child, writing:

“These are words that no parent should ever have to write. Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours after what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom.”

Reflecting on how the loss impacts the rest of the family, he added:

“She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone. She will always be my little princess, the love of mums life, the sister Andy [Hampson] adored, [sister-in-law] Helena [Smith]’s BFF, Tom’s true love, and of course Bowies amazing mummy. We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken. Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight”

Dani’s sister-in-law Helena Smith also reflected on the now-heartbreaking last few days she spent with Dani. Tom and Dani’s wedding day was also Helena’s birthday and the bride-to-be made sure to selflessly celebrate her, she explained:

“The 18th was my birthday, and even though it should have been all about her, she still made plans around her own wedding weekend to celebrate me too. I can never thank her enough for her selflessness and always, always putting other people first, even when she didn’t have to. This day will forever now be a celebration of you.”

They had a very strong bond and one she promises to create with Bowie, she reflected:

“I looked up to you since the moment I met you Danielle, the big sister I never had and never knew I needed, a best friend. You taught me so much and I promise to use what I’ve learnt from you throughout the rest of my life, and to be there for Bowie always, I’m so happy I get to be his Auntie.”

Lastly, Dani’s brother Andrew Hampson took a moment to pay tribute to his “beautiful sister,” saying:

“For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend. I took great pleasure in taking the mick out of her at every opportunity and she reciprocated, but the love we had for each other was immeasurable.”

He also went on to note her many career successes as a PR executive but insisted her “greatest achievement” was being a mother. Aw! He concluded:

“The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were. I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me.”

We are sending so much love to this family! What a terrible loss on what was supposed to be a very special day. R.I.P.

