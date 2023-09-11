Tom Sandoval Denied Dating Her -- But THESE Photos Say Different!

Well, it’s not really surprising Tom Sandoval of all people might not be truthful about his relationship status…

The Vanderpump Rules alum was pretty adamant that he and the aspiring musician Tii were nothing but a pair of besties. But with how often they’ve been seen together lately, it’s looking less and less likely that this is the case!! Of course, their mutual friend Billie Lee being the one to set them up has been in on the mix of their hangouts, but the chemistry can’t really be denied.

Related: Jana Kramer DEFENDS Tom After Cheating Scandal — Despite Her History!

Now, we have the proof that what’s going on between them isn’t just a friendly thing! On Monday morning, around 2 a.m., TMZ saw the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman with Tii AGAIN — and this time they were strolling back toward his apartment hand-in-hand. The pair looked pretty loved up, as their fingers were interlocked as they walked the early morning streets of West Hollywood after a night out.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Hmm… doesn’t look like “just friends” to us…

What do U think??

One thing is for sure, if things are heating up with Tii, it’s probably a good time for Tom to finally get out of his ex Ariana Madix‘s house! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/Tii/Instagram]