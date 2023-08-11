Tom Sandoval Insists He's NOT Dating Tii -- But What About Raquel??

Tom Sandoval is clearing the air on his love life. Do we believe him??

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman’s love life was thrust into the spotlight once again this week when he was spotted hanging out with an aspiring singer named Tii at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California. Photographers snapped pictures of the pair while they waited at the valet stand for his vehicle. When his car pulled up, she sat in the passenger seat and smiled at the cameras as they drove away.

Tom Sandoval leaves swanky lounge with mystery woman while Raquel Leviss remains absent from ‘VPR’ filming https://t.co/xvgT7F5XCp pic.twitter.com/TPHnzizcaB — Page Six (@PageSix) August 6, 2023

Ooh La La!

Related: So THIS Is What Raquel Is Doing Instead Of Filming Vanderpump Rules?

A source said to PageSix Tuesday at the time it was none other than his Vanderpump Rules costar Billie Lee who introduced the pair — and that the setup worked:

“Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom. Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection.”

Another source hinted that they may be in the beginning stages of a romance:

“He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other.”

Fans were sure this must be Sandoval’s new love interest — we mean, look at them! Partying and then leaving together while all smiles. Certainly seems like a Hollywood hookup, right? And why not? Sandoval is a free man… isn’t he? Back to that later…

Well, the Bravolebrity is breaking his silence on where he stands with the aspiring singer. While speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday in El Lay, he said:

“Oh that’s just a friend of mine, dude. Yeah that’s just a friend of mine, man.”

He then went on to joke and say that whoever he’s seen with is thrown into some kind of romance rumor with him:

“A new relationship seems to be I was with somebody one time and all of a sudden we are in a relationship. Hey look me and Schwartz are out now maybe we’re in a relationship now.”

Well, yeah! That’s the pendulum swinging the other way after fans saw him hanging with his “friend” Raquel Leviss for months and no one ever suggest anything scandalous was going on. Meanwhile it was. The whole damn time!

Also, is Tom Schwartz really right back to hanging out with Sandy? Huh.

Innerestingly enough, though, when asked about Raquel — he didn’t have ANYTHING to say:

“Uh I don’t have any comment about [Raquel].”

Seriously… nothing?? Hmm. Could there still be something going on?

The 40-year-old was JUST caught showing off pics of Raquel — sorry, Rachel — that he snuck in to Special Forces filming! Kiiinda seems like he might still be holding a torch for her — even if she’s nowhere near the VPR filming at the moment.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Sandoval ready to move on — or is he still hung up on the girl he risked (and lost) it all for? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Tom Sandoval/Tii/Instagram]