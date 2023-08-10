Tom Sandoval Met New Lady Friend Through THIS VPR Co-Star!

Tom Sandoval appears to have a new lady in his life already. And it’s all thanks to one of his former Vanderpump Rules co-stars!

On Saturday night, the reality star was caught hanging out with an aspiring singer named Tii at the Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California. Paparazzi snapped pictures of the pair while they waited at the valet stand for Sandoval’s vehicle. When his car pulled up, she sat in the passenger side (of her best friend’s ride) and smiled at the cameras before they drove away. Ch-ch-check out the snapshots from the evening (below):

Tom Sandoval leaves swanky lounge with mystery woman while Raquel Leviss remains absent from ‘VPR’ filming https://t.co/xvgT7F5XCp pic.twitter.com/TPHnzizcaB — Page Six (@PageSix) August 6, 2023

Related: Ariana Madix Blasts Other Tom Amid VPR Season 11 Filming!

Ever since this encounter, fans have had a lot of questions about this new woman on his arm. Like, how did they meet? Are they dating, is this a casual fling, or are they friends? Will this be on the show? Does she know about his cheating past? We cannot imagine Tii doesn’t know about Scandoval at this point. It was one of the biggest controversies this past year! Luckily for everyone, we are getting some details into what’s going on with these two!

According to Page Six on Tuesday, Sandoval met Tii through none other than their mutual friend and VPR alum Billie Lee. As for their status? It doesn’t sound like the duo is officially an item… for now. An insider told the outlet:

“Tii is a good friend of Billie, who introduced her to Tom. Tom and Tii had a lot of fun during their night out and there’s definitely a connection.”

You’d think a decent pal would warn her “good friend” against a serial cheater like Sandoval. But considering Billie took his side instead of her other bestie Ariana Madix in the cheating scandal, we guess it makes sense she’s setting them up together without hesitation. Another source said:

“He thought she was a really cool girl and they enjoyed getting to know each other.”

Wow. So much for Sandoval seemingly pining over Raquel Leviss!

Innerestingly enough, Tii also dropped a new song called Situationship on Friday that had some lyrics seemingly cluing us into what’s happening between them:

“So I’mma walk like I have no man / I’mma flirt like I have no man / I’mma play around with all your friends / And you got no right to be mad, yeah / No man, I ain’t got no man.”

Is this song potentially about her thing with Sandoval? Perhaps! Bravo fans will have to keep an eye on these two to see if anything else develops from here. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked to see Sandoval seemingly moving on from Raquel? Let us know in the comments below?

[Image via Tom Sandoval/Instagram, Tii/Instagram, Billie Lee/Instagram]