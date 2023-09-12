Tom Sandoval Says He MISSES Rachel Leviss In Eyebrow-Raising Birthday Message

Tom Sandoval just doesn’t learn his lessons, does he?

Over the weekend, Rachel Leviss took to Instagram to share a serene video of herself at a flower farm enjoying the beautiful blooms and soft sunlight. She appeared in a white button-up shirt, baggy jeans, and stylish shades. She captioned the post, which was set to James Quinn’s A Gentle Sunlight, like this:

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this #flowerfarm #flowerarranging”

Nice and sweet, right?! Seems simple enough…

Related: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s ‘Tension’ Building Because Of WHAT?!

Commenters were definitely mixed, with half supporting the 29-year-old and half still not yet ready to forgive her for the wild Scandoval affair with Tom, which left his longtime now-former girlfriend Ariana Madix reeling. But one commenter in particular had a message for the reality star which has many are raising their eyebrows.

On Tuesday morning, Tom himself (!!!) took to the post to drop some birthday love for his Vanderpump Rules co-star, writing:

“Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend”

WOW!!!

Social media users weren’t sold on the birthday message, with some replying to his comment with disapproval:

“R U OK. Hope you’re finding peace? LOL you’re a big proponent on why the girls doesn’t have peace. This coulda been a text or dm my dude” “You’re so manipulative! Go away.”

Yeah…

Why not send a birthday wish in private if not just for the sake of dredging up more attention? Like, he knows how this is going to play out. Come on, man!! BTW, as of Tuesday morning, Rachel has not responded.

See the full post (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Tom Sandoval & Rachel Leviss/Instagram]